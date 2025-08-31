I Refused to Watch My Wife’s Kids While She Went on Vacation, Now She’s Calling Me the Villain

But here’s the issue: last month, she and her sister decided to go on a 12-day cruise. No kids allowed. My wife basically announced she was going and then just assumed I’d take care of the kids while she was gone.

I said straight up, “No, I can’t do 12 days solo. That’s not fair to me, and it’s not what we agreed on when we talked about parenting.” She brushed me off and said, “You’re their stepdad, you’ll step up.”