15+ Stories That Prove Some House Guests Are Impossible to Forget
Curiosities
day ago
- The mother-in-law came to visit us. While I was busy here and there, I noticed she snuck into the kitchen, grabbed a spoon, and started slurping something from the pot. She made a face and said, “Ugh, you’re no homemaker; you cook so badly it’s inedible. It’s not food for humans; it’s for dogs!”
Little did she know that’s exactly what it was—dog food. I’ve been feeding the neighbor’s dogs because they are friendly but a bit thin, so I cook for them occasionally. Awkward moment. © Mamdarinka / VK
- We potted a plant in the soil the mother-in-law brought from her country house. The plant wilted, but in its place, a weed sprang up. I wanted to throw it out, but my eldest son protested, saying, “Let it grow.” So, the “weed” stayed. But suddenly, it started giving off a very familiar smell.
— It’s a tomato! — my son exclaimed delightedly.
The tomato grew healthy, and 5 small green tomatoes formed on the plant. 4 of them withered, but one began to grow. It grew a little bigger than a ping-pong ball and started turning slowly red. The boys observed its ripening every day and even named it Matilda.
And so, Matilda ripened. Hanging there so beautifully, red, ripe... but very small. There are 5 of us, including the nanny. It’s not enough to share.
Moreover, the youngest insisted, “You can’t eat our Matilda; I’ve been talking to her!” In the end, we decided Matilda would live with us as long as she could, until she withered on her own.
Not far from us lived my coworker. She came by with her child one day. She walked into the room and saw Matilda.
— Oh, son, look at the little tomato! Eat!
Before we could react, she plucked Matilda and gave it to the child. My youngest was inconsolable. © Voyager / Dzen
- I was on a long sick leave. Some coworkers stopped by to visit. It was winter, and one of them came in a fur hat, which she placed on top of the shelf in the hallway. The ladies came into the room, and the one with the fur hat shooed our Siamese cat off the chair and proudly announced that she couldn’t stand cats, and it was mutual.
When the coworkers were leaving, everyone’s belongings and hats were intact. Except for the one who didn’t like cats—her hat was shredded to pieces. Many years have passed, and she still doesn’t even say hello to me. © K. N. / Dzen
- Back in the day, my birthdays belonged to school friends and relatives. What a “wonderful” celebration that was, I’m sure you all understand: getting up early, cleaning the apartment, buying groceries, preparing a million dishes, doing hair and makeup. And after all that, staying energetic to entertain guests all evening.
I decided to celebrate the birthday my way: wake up whenever I want, no dressing up, and go to the store for some treats. Wonderful! If it wasn’t for one thing...
My school friends decided that it was improper to keep my birthday to myself and delighted me with a call saying, “Hey, happy birthday, put the kettle on, we bought a cake, and we’ll be at your place in 10 minutes!” I immediately said that I wasn’t expecting guests.
I hear the doorbell. I’m, of course, shocked by this insistence and pretend I’m not there. Then another ring and another. For about 10 minutes nonstop.
Then messages started flooding my phone: “Why aren’t you opening the door? We know you’re home. Open up already! We brought a cake! Well, okay, now we’re mad at you!” © ***skitty / Pikabu
- This happened in the early 80s. My mom, dad, and I lived in a small apartment. Then, guests started visiting us. Every summer, Aunt Valeria and Uncle Paul would stay with us for 2 weeks. Mom welcomed them, and Dad organized a cultural program.
Then one day, my parents sat down to figure out who these people actually were. Whose relatives were they? It turned out this woman was a neighbor of my mom’s friend from the village. © koshkayokosha / Pikabu
- My husband is a professional chef. He doesn’t work in his field, but he often cooks at home. Recently, my mother-in-law came over, and he cooked dinner for her.
During the entire meal, this woman grumbled, “This is too salty, this needs more salt, too greasy, not tasty.” My beloved was sitting there almost in tears, clearly hurt, and he had tried so hard. It wasn’t the first time she had eaten his cooking; it had always been good before.
And then at the end, she said, “Well, do you understand now how I felt? All your childhood, I couldn’t get a single bite into you; everything was ’not tasty.’ Now I feel better.” © Mamdarinka / VK
- The mother-in-law shared this story. She arrived for a visit on a Sunday. She had a habit of showing up in the evening. She stayed at a friend’s place until 2 in the morning. All this happened in a one-bedroom apartment with the family living there.
So, at 2 in the morning, the hosts said to her, “Goodbye, we have to go to work tomorrow! And please take the big bag of trash with you.” The mother-in-law stepped out and called her older son to pick her up. He arrived an hour later. She then boasted, “Oh, how nicely I spent my time, breathing the fresh air.” © Irina Babkina / ADME
- The husband’s friend came over for a visit. The house was large, and there was enough room for everyone. He ended up staying for 3 weeks but didn’t offer even candy or pastries to the kids.
He also occasionally asked the husband to be his driver, which made us even more upset because we are night owls, and he needed to be taken into town early in the morning. Naturally, we paid for the gas. It must be said that the guy is not poor at all.
I didn’t really mind, but I was raised differently. In short, I got so tired of him. We don’t invite him over anymore, and he doesn’t understand what happened. © Universe / Dzen
- My sister-in-law had a friend whom she helped a lot in difficult situations. The friend later developed a business and started living comfortably, always boasting. She came to visit my sister-in-law’s new apartment, looked around, and said, “I would forbid people with old furniture from moving into new apartments; they’ll bring in old stuff, and then there are bedbugs.”
Although there were never any bedbugs, and she knew that her friend never had them. My sister-in-law never communicated with this friend again. © More Im / Dzen
- My mother-in-law gave me a huge set of pots for New Year’s, like I work in a cafeteria. I never even opened them. Then I needed money fast, so I sold them and bought my son sneakers. A month later, I broke into a cold sweat.
My mother-in-law walked in with a grin, holding those pots. It turned out she saw them on the site where I listed them for sale and asked a neighbor to buy them back to teach me a lesson. And with a smirk, she said, “Well, here they are for you again!” I felt so embarrassed. © Mamdarinka / VK
- When I moved out into my own place, my mom and dad helped me out on 2 consecutive weekends, giving the rooms a quick coat of paint. In their eyes, “helping me with MY house = inviting themselves over at any time.”
3 weeks settled into my new place, and every evening they would show up unannounced. They would always have one of their friends with them also for no reason. I’ve had a hard day at work, and it’s 8 p.m. Can’t you just leave me in peace? But no, it still continued despite my very blatant hints about giving a person space.
About 2 months went by, and they were still annoying as ever. Then one day I get a call from my then-girlfriend, who was staying over, saying she thinks my parents “are in the kitchen and she has no idea what to do.” They had let themselves in my house through the back and just started moving things around while I was at work.
My girlfriend was still upstairs in bed and hadn’t met them yet. I immediately went home “for lunch” and asked them what the hell they were doing. They gave me the blankest look as if it was normal to barge into someone’s home while they aren’t there. © *** / Reddit
- We ordered a cake for my nephew in the shape of a car made out of fondant. On the birthday, while we went to the market, a relative came and cut half of the cake. After everyone was stunned, she said, “But I won’t be at the birthday party.” We had to go get another cake. © Victoria Viktrovna / Dzen
- My mom had this incredibly funny friend. He used to help us with our computer back in those distant times when they were just starting to appear in ordinary people’s homes. He would do his thing, get paid for his work, but then he wouldn’t leave. He genuinely didn’t know how to say goodbye on time.
He’d sit, drink tea, and chat. Even when my parents started unfolding the couch as it was getting close to midnight, he’d still be sitting there in the armchair, just watching it all. When he finally left, we’d all laugh together, realizing he eventually figured it out. © Lora7Palmer / Pikabu
- One of my great-grandmother’s had to cook dinner for all the shearers during shearing season. This was in the middle of the Australian outback with the coal burner going all day and no air-con. I can’t even begin to imagine the heat, especially with the clothes she would have been wearing.
She set the roast lunch on the table when one of the shearers complained about the meal. Very sweetly, she answered, “Oh, I am so sorry, I’ll fix that for you.” She picked up the plate, went to the window, called the working dogs, and threw it out the window. © Unknown author / Reddit
- I’m divorced and have an 11-year-old son. I’ve liked a man for a long time; we’ve been dating, but he never moved to more decisive actions. I decided to invite him over, but right in the middle of the evening, my ex-husband returned our son home. As a result, my lover spent the entire evening playing video games with my son, devouring homemade pastries with milk.
Lately, he’s been asking more often to repeat these get-togethers, and recently he even invited my son and me to an amusement park. Apparently, the way to a man’s heart isn’t just through his stomach. Toys work pretty well too. © Mamdarinka / VK
- A man moved with his family to a big city. Suddenly, a former coworker called him and asked to stay at the man’s place, saying he’d never been there and wanted to come on vacation for a week. Basically, the host was so surprised he couldn’t think of a way to refuse.
He took the morning off work, met his acquaintance, took him home, gave him the keys to the apartment (no one was home—his wife was at work, and their son was at daycare), and ran back to work.
In the evening, he and his wife set the table for the guest. During dinner, the guest, feeling relaxed, asked, “Why don’t you have money lying around anywhere? You don’t trust me?” That was unexpected. © Igor2018 / Pikabu
- The 20-year-old son of our family friend would eat an apple every night before bed. After he stayed with us for a week, we discovered a pile of apple cores under his bed. What stopped him from just throwing them away? © leyebrow / Reddit
- So I invited my friend over to stay for the weekend. I swear, I never saw this side of him before. The whole time, he treated me like his servant because “he’s my guest, and I’m supposed to treat him.”
Just straight-up disrespectful. I always treat my guests well; that’s just a basic part of having them over, but this guy was just acting like it was his home and not being appreciative of anything at all.
Then when I would go to his house, he would just tell me, “It’s my house; I make the rules.” So basically he expected me to treat him like a god and treated me like a slave. No longer friends. © Captain__Obvious___ / Reddit
- We were celebrating my wife’s birthday. Suddenly, some guy walked into the room, greeted my wife by name, and asked the reason for the celebration. Learning of the occasion, he comfortably seated himself at the table. I asked my wife:
— Who is this?
And she said:
— You won’t believe it; it’s an old neighbor. He moved away like 10 years ago, probably stopped by to visit his parents.
— You wouldn’t be too upset if I showed him the door?
— No need. I’d better ask Antony; he’ll handle it tactfully.
Antony is our large-framed friend. They say about guys like him that he can only enter a house sideways and ducking low so as not to bump into things. My wife walked up to him, said a few words, Antony nodded understandingly, then approached the guest, and the following dialog took place:
— Well, it’s time for us to say goodbye!
— Oh, are you leaving so soon?
— No, you’re leaving!
How could you refuse someone so tactful? The guest wished everyone happiness on his way out, never to appear in our house again. © smile2 / Pikabu
Bonus: the only uninvited guest everyone was absolutely happy to see
- One day, a raccoon came to visit us. Climbed onto the balcony. Very polite and charming. He ate some cat food and came back the next day at the same time.
He visited us for a few more evenings. He behaved really well, almost like he was a cat and not a raccoon. The kids watched him through the glass and were overjoyed. And Valentin, that’s what we named him, looked at them and smiled.
But then he stopped coming. A few more evenings passed, and he was still missing. We even started to miss him. Then one evening, the raccoon showed up again.
But now, he hasn’t been back for over a month. We’re waiting. So Valentin, if you’re reading this post now, come back, we’ll feed you. © andySM / Pikabu
Well, some guests act so oddly that the hosts can only keep up with recounting their antics later. By the way, we believe that you might have had even more astounding stories. Share them in the comments below.
And these people wanted a nice visit but got a story instead.
Preview photo credit Mamdarinka / VK
