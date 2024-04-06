20+ Stunning Red Carpet Outfits That Caught Everyone’s Attention

As soon as a celebrity hit the red carpet, their outfits are all over the Internet. But sometimes you have to look closely at every little detail to appreciate their fascinating gowns.

Margot Robbie showed up to the Oscars after-party in a playful vintage corset embellished with tiny beads.

Thanks to the unusual cut of Emma Stone’s dress, it seemed that the actress was wearing one dress on top of another.

Rosamund Pike hit the red carpet carrying roses, but they were in the pockets of her fancy dress.

Nicole Kidman looked like a fairy tale bird in this intricate feathered dress.

Blake Lively’s jumpsuit was so long that it looked like having 2 trains at once.

Valentina Ferrer’s dress seemed very chaste. But as soon as she turned sideways, it wasn’t anymore.

Sharon Stone’s classic pantsuit might well have been overlooked if it wasn’t for the big flower brooch.

At the Vanity Fair party, Diane Kruger wore one of the hottest trends — knee-high socks.

Anne Hathaway’s dress design made it look like she descended straight from the clouds.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s outfit looks quite ordinary at first glance. But when you start to look at it closely, you’ll spot see-through inserts and a bare belly.

At the Swarovski shop opening, model Ashley Graham sparkled with thousands of crystals.

The skirt of Sidney Sweeney’s outfit was decorated with a huge bow. And if you look closely, you can see a similar accessory on her hair.

Naomi Campbell’s intricate collar has taken over the spotlight.

The mesmerizing pearl inset on Lily James’ dress draws attention like a magnet.

For the Vanity Fair party, Heidi Klum opted for a gold dress with multiple slits all over the length.

Kate Hudson was simply irresistible in a dress that resembled a bouquet of flowers.

Chrissy Teigen also looked like an exotic flower thanks to the quirky decor of her dress.

Halle Berry’s gorgeous gown was spiced up by a daring double slit.

Sienna Miller’s dress, inspired by the ’20s style, had an unexpected twist when she turned around.

Carey Mulligan delighted everyone with a gorgeous two-color gown featuring a flowing drape from back to bottom.

At the premiere of Dune: Part Two, Zendaya caused a sensation by appearing on the red carpet dressed in armor.

