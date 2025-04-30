"Diana Would've Adored Her," Meghan Markle Goes Completely Make-Up Free and Stuns Fans
Meghan Markle has surprised the internet by going completely makeup-free in a heartfelt interview with her friend. The bare-faced former actress appeared on her first-ever podcast, and it didn’t take long for people to comment on the same thing.
The new podcast episode aired on April 28 and featured Meghan, 43, and Jamie, 47, sitting together in cozy black sweats and sneakers. Meghan wore a special top embroidered with her children’s names, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — a personal touch she had worn before in a past Instagram video.
Jamie introduced the Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast episode by sharing how much she loves spending time with Meghan in her two rocking chairs at home. “Usually when we’re together, we’re in our cozy sweats and no makeup. So that’s how we are today, too, sitting right here in our cozies with no makeup. And I’m inviting you into the rocking chairs with us,” Jamie said.
In a short Instagram video promoting the episode, Meghan appeared emotional, wiping tears from her eyes as she opened up about personal challenges and self-worth. “I wasn’t expecting that one!” Meghan said with a laugh. “They’re just great, it’s so great — this is why it’s nice not to have makeup on.”
She continued with a moving reflection:
“We spend so much of our life trying to prove something. To prove that you’re enough. You have to prove that you’re pretty enough. You have to prove that you’re smart enough. You prove that you’re a good wife or a good friend... and I was like, ’I am just so done with the prove it game.’”
She added, “If you can’t see it, I don’t need to prove to you why — that’s your loss. Because I know that I’m a great friend, and I know the kind of mom I am, and I know the kind of human being I am. I know how I show up, and I love being able to be that person with the people that I love.”
Jamie, clearly touched, responded, “Hallelujah. I am getting emotional right now. Getting out of the prove it game, like, feels like joy, tastes like freedom.”
Later in the episode, Meghan shared a touching family tradition that moved listeners even more. She revealed that she created individual email accounts for both Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Every night, she writes them a note — a sweet memory, a funny quote, or a moment she wants to remember.
“At one point in their life — maybe when they’re 16 or when they’re 18 — I’ll say, ’Here’s an email that I’ve been keeping for you. For your whole life, here’s everything and every moment that I wanted to tell you how much I love you and how proud I am of you,’” Meghan said, visibly emotional.
