"Diana Would've Adored Her," Meghan Markle Goes Completely Make-Up Free and Stuns Fans

“We spend so much of our life trying to prove something. To prove that you’re enough. You have to prove that you’re pretty enough. You have to prove that you’re smart enough. You prove that you’re a good wife or a good friend... and I was like, ’I am just so done with the prove it game.’”

She added, “If you can’t see it, I don’t need to prove to you why — that’s your loss. Because I know that I’m a great friend, and I know the kind of mom I am, and I know the kind of human being I am. I know how I show up, and I love being able to be that person with the people that I love.”

Jamie, clearly touched, responded, “Hallelujah. I am getting emotional right now. Getting out of the prove it game, like, feels like joy, tastes like freedom.”