19 People Who Were Lucky to Find a Million Dollar Worth Item at a Thrift Store

Well, who among us didn’t like to read about treasure hunts and all sorts of adventures? And it turns out that there are a few places on Earth where treasures are still hidden. The heroes of our article decided that the treasure can be found within their city limits and went to the nearest flea market.

«The fanciest crystal cookie jar in the world. For $5.99, I did indeed bring it home. And similar ones are sold for $300 online.»

Finds like this are the reason that I have a jeweler’s loupe, magnifying glass, and UV flashlight in my purse. © merryone2K / Reddit

«Look what we found. My husband can’t stop smiling! Two ladies asked him if he was going to buy it. Another followed him around the store waiting for him to set it down.»

«Found this little penguin in a box full of random children’s toys today. Turns out it’s worth quite a lot — about $400. A very nice surprise.»

The brand is Ole Lynggaard, the price point is correct in this particular case. © DIDDY_COSMICKING / Reddit

«Bought these milk glass vases. They look great over the fireplace or when put together on the dining table.»

«One of my favorite things to do at thrift stores/yard sales is looking for „ugly art“ that most people won’t recognize as awesome.»

«These cutlery pieces were in individual bags, and each one cost $3.50. I noticed that they were weird-looking. I usually only buy vintage items, but I decided to take a chance. I did a little research at home and was shocked to find the cost of this set. It sells for $3,950 online.»

«Vintage La Regale beaded purse. I’m a sucker for sparkly beads and color! The purse is definitely worn and well-loved, but it’s just for me to enjoy anyway, so that’s fine.»

«Picked this ring up at a thrift shop today for $2. Pair of sterling silver hands that open up to a little surprise.»

«How could I not take this dress home? No clue where to wear it yet!»

«My weirdest find this month so far. They sell it for $100 online.»

«I ran from across the store to grab these.»

«Claimed this gorgeous coach at an antique store.»

«A gorgeous 1940s jewelry box I found yesterday!»

«Sometimes your fake leather purse is slowly peeling apart.»

«And you feel like a broke old-has-been that can’t afford to spend another $35 whole dollars on a new one, and then the Universe sends you a $5 thrift store score that makes you feel like a real fancy cougar ready to take on the world!»

«Just in time for spring»

«I’ve been looking for him for years. It’s Kermit the sad little frog. So small and cute. He’s already found a home on one of my shelves.»

«I bought an inconspicuous roll of fabric, unwrapped it at home and now I’m scared to touch it because there was an expensive Japanese obi belt inside.»

«I got this rare clock at a garage sale for $30. It’s selling for $900 online.»

«Found this adorable Gucci bag for $7.»

«My mum bought this 18th-century necklace at a thrift shop for $9. Her jeweler appraised it and said it was worth about $2,000.»