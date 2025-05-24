My Sister Forces Me to Rename My Baby, and Our Parents Are Taking Her Side

“I turned to my parents, hoping they’d step in and help put an end to this. But no. Our parents backed her. My mom gently said, ‘Alice has a point. Benjamin is a lovely name, but she chose it before you. Why not consider something else? We just want what’s best for our family.’

Now, I feel stuck in the middle of a family conflict during what should be one of the happiest times of my life. Do you think I was so wrong by choosing this name?”