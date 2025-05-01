Kate Middleton Debuts New Hair Color and Fans Say the Same Thing

What really caught the public’s eye, though, was Kate’s hair. As she greeted the crowd under bright sunshine, many noticed her hair had a lighter tone compared to her previous appearances. Her updated color—a soft mix of brown and blonde, often called "bronde"—has been described as perfect for the summer season. It was her first public sighting in over a month, and fans couldn’t stop talking about her fresh and radiant look.

Kate’s last appearance had been on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, when she wore her hair up and under a hat. Before that, she attended the Wales vs. England rugby match in Cardiff on March 15. Her lighter locks made the front page of a British newspaper, proving once again how much attention her style choices attract.