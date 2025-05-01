Kate Middleton Debuts New Hair Color and Fans Say the Same Thing
Kate Middleton turned heads this week as she stepped out with a brand-new look during a rare public outing with Prince William, in coordinating outfits. The couple was out to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary in Scotland, where they first fell in love.
The royal couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, visited the picturesque Isles of Mull and Iona on April 29, marking Kate’s biggest work trip since she completed chemotherapy last September. The Duke and Duchess chose a meaningful destination for their anniversary: Scotland, where they first met and fell in love while studying at St Andrews University.
Kate, 43, and William, 42, wore matching blue shirts and tailored blazers, a coordinated look that highlighted their close bond. Kate’s outfit included the Boden Longline Linen Safari Shirt, paired with her go-to Finlay Vivian sunglasses for the sunny weather. The royal couple visited a local community hub and artisan market, where Kate even picked up a nail gun to help build a sign for a Community Pantry.
They also explored a soft play area and spoke with local families, making the visit not just personal but deeply connected to the community.
What really caught the public’s eye, though, was Kate’s hair. As she greeted the crowd under bright sunshine, many noticed her hair had a lighter tone compared to her previous appearances. Her updated color—a soft mix of brown and blonde, often called "bronde"—has been described as perfect for the summer season. It was her first public sighting in over a month, and fans couldn’t stop talking about her fresh and radiant look.
Kate’s last appearance had been on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, when she wore her hair up and under a hat. Before that, she attended the Wales vs. England rugby match in Cardiff on March 15. Her lighter locks made the front page of a British newspaper, proving once again how much attention her style choices attract.
Royal fans came forward to praise Catherine's hair color and cheer her on. "That look on Princess Catherine is really nice. I love this new color palette she has going on," commented one user.
"These colors are so fun and flattering for spring and summer. It also brings brightness to her face... She wants to look vibrant and healthy, and her darker hair washed her out... I think this looks GREAT!" added another.
Meghan Markle recently went make-up free in a podcast appearance and created a stir. Check out her photos here.