Demi Moore Wears Nothing But a “Tie” to the 2025 Met Gala—and All Eyes Are on One Detail
Demi Moore brought the 2025 Met Gala’s “Tailored for You” theme to life on Monday night, turning heads in a striking gown crafted to mimic a full-length necktie. Radiating confidence, she fully embraced the daring design—and absolutely stunned in the process.
Moore made a memorable entrance in a bold black-and-white striped gown embellished with intricate beading. The look featured dramatic puffed sleeves and an eye-catching headpiece that amped up the theatrical flair. Designed to echo the form of a necktie, the oversized, halo-like accessory symbolized the knot, while the gown’s sweeping train represented the length of the tie itself.
Demi’s eye-catching look was a custom design by Thom Browne, known for pushing the boundaries of tailored fashion. The designer’s presence was strongly felt at the 2025 Met Gala, with the brand outfitting a number of other prominent guests, including Whoopi Goldberg, Janelle Monáe, Zoë Saldaña, Tramell Tillman, and Anok Yai.
The intricate gown was a true feat of craftsmanship, incorporating over 1.4 million beads in total. Among them were 22,000 black rectangular sequins, 103,500 precision-cut black beads, and an astonishing 1,093,500 black bugle beads. The elaborate construction demanded more than 7,600 hours of meticulous handwork. To complete the dramatic ensemble, Moore paired the look with bold pom-pom block-heel pumps.
Her dark hair was pulled back into a polished, tight bun, allowing the rest of the look to shine. She accessorized with glittering diamond drop earrings, matching cuff bracelets, and a radiant makeup look crafted using products from Charlotte Tilbury.
Demi Moore’s Met Gala appearance quickly set her Instagram comments section ablaze with admiration. Fans rushed to celebrate her head-turning look, flooding the post with everything from awe-struck reactions to heartfelt praise. Some kept it short and impactful—"Always delivers. ALWAYS🖤🔥“, “That’s stunning ❤️”, and "Unbelievable 🔥🔥🙌🤍.“Others were swept away by the full effect, calling it “Perfection 🙌🙌” and declaring, "In love with this look 🖤🤍.“The sentiment was widely shared: “This whole look was amazing 🙌👏😍.”
One particularly enthusiastic admirer proclaimed, “Wow, I think Demi Moore won best dressed!!!” Another playfully quipped, “The most beautiful tie we’ve seen.” Reactions like, “I am in LOVE with this look, darling! 💗” and “You have always been stunningly beautiful, but this look is next level 😍🙌🔥❤️” echoed throughout, firmly establishing Moore’s ensemble as one of the evening’s most celebrated.
Yet it was one unexpected detail that truly delighted fans: Demi’s beloved dog, Pilaf, sported her own tiny, coordinating necktie. The adorable addition stole hearts online, quickly becoming a standout moment in the look. Admirers couldn’t get enough, leaving comments like “Pilaf’s matching tie is adorable!❤️” and “The puppy has the tie 😂🥰.”
Fans continued to swoon over the fashionable pooch, with one admirer gushing, “Aww, Pilaf got her own little tie! Slayyy 🤍🖤.” Another humorously summed it up: “You are incredibly beautiful, the dress is amazing, but Pilaf stole the show! 😊😊.” The playful accessory brought a charming and whimsical flair to an already unforgettable fashion moment, adding just the right touch of personality and fun.
In a recent Instagram post, Nicole Kidman shared never-before-seen photos of her late mother in honor of Mother’s Day—and revealed her heartbreaking final wish. Tap the link to learn more.