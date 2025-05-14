Demi Moore Wears Nothing But a “Tie” to the 2025 Met Gala—and All Eyes Are on One Detail

Yet it was one unexpected detail that truly delighted fans: Demi’s beloved dog, Pilaf, sported her own tiny, coordinating necktie. The adorable addition stole hearts online, quickly becoming a standout moment in the look. Admirers couldn’t get enough, leaving comments like “Pilaf’s matching tie is adorable!❤️” and “The puppy has the tie 😂🥰.”



Fans continued to swoon over the fashionable pooch, with one admirer gushing, “Aww, Pilaf got her own little tie! Slayyy 🤍🖤.” Another humorously summed it up: “You are incredibly beautiful, the dress is amazing, but Pilaf stole the show! 😊😊.” The playful accessory brought a charming and whimsical flair to an already unforgettable fashion moment, adding just the right touch of personality and fun.