Nicole Kidman Posts Unseen Pics of Her Late Mom for Mother’s Day—and Reveals Her Touching Final Wish
Nicole Kidman took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt tribute, posting a nostalgic memory of her late mother, Janelle, who sadly passed away last year at the age of 84. The acclaimed actress also offered a glimpse into her mother’s final wish, unveiling previously unseen content in her Instagram Stories.
The actress commemorated Mother’s Day by sharing a touching image that shows her cherished mother standing in front of Uluru. Also captured in the endearing snapshot are Nicole’s daughters, Sunday Rose, now 16, and Faith Margaret, 14, who were just toddlers at the time the photo was taken. Nicole also posted a separate image of Janelle strolling alongside two of her granddaughters along a path near the iconic Indigenous sacred site and popular tourist landmark.
The Australian actress shares her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, with her husband of 18 years, country music star Keith Urban. She is also mother to Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, whom she adopted during her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.
In the caption, Nicole wrote, “My mother and my daughters in Uluru, beautiful memories...always Happy Mother’s Day,”
In addition, the actress used her Instagram Stories to reveal a deeply personal tribute — a piece of artwork created in line with one of her beloved mother’s final wishes by Australian artist and writer, Jaq Grantford.
The artist shared in her post, “The sitting for this portrait of sisters Antonia and Nicole Kidman took place in Sydney last Christmas Eve. The painting is a tribute to their mother, Janelle Kidman, who passed away in September 2024.”
She further noted, “It was an honour to paint such amazing women. The portrait was at the request of their remarkable mother, Janelle Kidman, who recently passed away. It was one of her final wishes to see the portrait of her two daughters together.”
Grantford went on explaining, "‘One of Janelle’s dying wishes was to have this portrait painted to celebrate her daughters’ close family bond. I felt honoured and touched that they agreed to a Christmas sitting,’ The artist added, “The fact that they could all get together on such a special day was ‘a Christmas miracle’ according to Nicole.”
The post further explains: “Grantford draped material around them as a reference to children playing make-believe and a way to unite the sisters, showing their close relationship. The luxurious brocade, which is patterned with flowers that their mother loved, is a nod to Hollywood and glamour, while the fading edges are reminiscent of old family photos and memories from the past.”
