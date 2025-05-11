Nicole Kidman Posts Unseen Pics of Her Late Mom for Mother’s Day—and Reveals Her Touching Final Wish

In addition, the actress used her Instagram Stories to reveal a deeply personal tribute — a piece of artwork created in line with one of her beloved mother’s final wishes by Australian artist and writer, Jaq Grantford.



The artist shared in her post, “The sitting for this portrait of sisters Antonia and Nicole Kidman took place in Sydney last Christmas Eve. The painting is a tribute to their mother, Janelle Kidman, who passed away in September 2024.”



She further noted, “It was an honour to paint such amazing women. The portrait was at the request of their remarkable mother, Janelle Kidman, who recently passed away. It was one of her final wishes to see the portrait of her two daughters together.”



Grantford went on explaining, "‘One of Janelle’s dying wishes was to have this portrait painted to celebrate her daughters’ close family bond. I felt honoured and touched that they agreed to a Christmas sitting,’ The artist added, “The fact that they could all get together on such a special day was ‘a Christmas miracle’ according to Nicole.”



The post further explains: “Grantford draped material around them as a reference to children playing make-believe and a way to unite the sisters, showing their close relationship. The luxurious brocade, which is patterned with flowers that their mother loved, is a nod to Hollywood and glamour, while the fading edges are reminiscent of old family photos and memories from the past.”

