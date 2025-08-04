I Refused to Pay a $150 Tip at a Family Dinner—Now Everyone’s Mad at Me

Hi dear readers!

Please, tell me if I’m in the wrong here because I just can’t seem to see my fault. Here’s what happened.

My daughter-in-law recently turned 30, and to celebrate, she invited my husband and me to a fancy restaurant she “loves”. The place was beautiful, sure, but you could tell right away it was one of those trendy, expensive for the sake of being expensive places.

But whatever. It was her birthday, and she seemed excited, so I smiled, dressed up, and went.