I Will Never Take Care of My Aging Parents Until They Follow My One Golden Rule

Hi dear Bright Side team!

When my parents got older, I became their backup plan — not because they trusted me, but because my brother refused. He was their favorite. I was just... reliable.

My parents always had a favorite — my brother.

They paid for his college, his house down payment, even bailed him out when he lost his job.

Me? I was “the independent one.” Translation: the one they never had to help.

When they got older and asked me to move in (because my brother refused) and care for them, I said no. Then I suggested:



“I’ll help,” I told them, “but only if you follow my one rule.”

My mom, “What rule?”

“No more guilt. And if you expect me to take care of you, you leave me everything. You’ve spent your whole life taking care of my brother — this time, you take care of me.”

My dad laughed and said, “So you want payment for being a daughter?”

I said, “No. I want fairness for being one.”

They didn’t call for months. I assumed that was it.

Then one day, my mom texted: “We updated the will.”

I didn’t move in, but I visited, helped when I could. They never brought up the deal again.

Sincerely,

E.