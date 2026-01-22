I Refuse to Babysit My Stepson Just Because I Work From Home

Hey Bright Side,

I’m currently the “villain” in my marriage, but I’ve never felt more justified. My husband’s son, Noa, is 4, and he’s a sweet kid who lost his mother two years ago. Up until now, Noa has been in a great childcare program while we both worked. However, last month, I landed a high-level remote position.

The moment I signed the offer, my husband’s attitude shifted. He said, “Great! It means we won’t need daycare anymore.” I tried to explain that working from home is still working, and I have back-to-back meetings, but he wouldn’t listen. He insisted that Noa needs a “healthy environment with a real parent” and even had the nerve to tell me I’d “just be on my laptop anyway.”

I stopped arguing because it was clear he didn’t respect my boundaries. I stayed quiet, but I didn’t cancel the childcare (I just changed the strategy).

Yesterday, he came home early and panicked when he found Noa happily coloring at the kitchen table with a professional babysitter I’d hired using our joint account. He was furious that I “wasted money” when I was right in the next room. He says I’m being cold to a motherless child, but I feel like I’m just protecting my livelihood.

So, Bright Side, I need to know: Was I wrong to hire help behind his back, or is he wrong for expecting me to work two jobs at once?

Warm wishes,

Christine