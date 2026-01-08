I Refuse to Care for My Daughter’s Baby, I’m Not a Free Childcare Center

Dear Bright Side,

My daughter gave birth at 17. She left school to pay for her baby and wants me to care for him while

she works. I said: “I’m not a free childcare center! That child is your mistake, not mine! He’s your responsibility.”

She just smiled.

Next day, imagine my horror when I came home in the afternoon and discovered my daughter’s things gone from the house, and a note on the table:

“You’re right, Mom. He’s MY responsibility. So I’m moving out.

But since you made it clear you want nothing to do with your grandson, I’m honoring that. Don’t expect visits. Don’t expect calls. You wanted boundaries? Here they are.”

6 months went by, and no news from her. Absolutely zero.

Last weeks, I got sick. I was at the hospital and got diagnosed with early-stage MS. I sent her a message and told her that I need her support. I needed my daughter next to me.

She called and said, “Funny how you only need family when YOU’RE the one who needs help. That sounds like YOUR responsibility, not mine. I’m not a free nursing home.”

I am her mother, not a stranger.

Do I deserve to be treated this harshly just because I refused to spend my days raising her son for her?

What should I do now?

— Daniele