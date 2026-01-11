I Refuse to Let My Boss Track My Bathroom Breaks Like I’m a Kid

I stayed calm and thanked him for his concern. Later, when I needed to use the bathroom again, I just walked straight to the HR office. When I showed them the log, the HR representative actually went pale. She asked me to confirm what I was saying, then apologized repeatedly and told me she would take over from there.

Two days later, my manager suddenly became overly friendly. He offered to buy me coffee, cracked jokes, tried to act like nothing happened. I kept it professional but distant. That afternoon, I received an email from his boss asking for a private meeting.

That’s when I found out I wasn’t the only one. He had been tracking three other employees too. HR uncovered emails where he complained about “lazy workers using too much bathroom time” and even suggested placing cameras near restrooms.

Within a month, he was quietly moved to another department with no team under him. No announcement. No apology. Just gone. I still think about how easily this could have continued if I had stayed silent.

— Anna