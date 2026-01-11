"I laughed because I thought it was a joke." How entitled do you have to be to laugh in a supervisor's face when they're discussing your performance? That's not confidence, love; that's a total lack of respect for the chain of command.
I Refuse to Let My Boss Track My Bathroom Breaks Like I’m a Kid
Hi Bright Side,
I’d been with my company for six years when they brought in a new manager. At first, I tried to stay optimistic. New leadership always shakes things up, right? But within the first week, something felt off. He started watching everything.
How long people chatted. How often we stood up. Then one morning, he pulled me aside and said, very seriously, “I’ve noticed you take a lot of bathroom breaks.” I laughed because I thought it was a joke. It wasn’t.
He handed me a printed sheet. Timestamps. Dates. Actual notes tracking when I left my desk. I felt my face go hot.
I reminded him I have a medical condition that I disclosed when I was hired, one that is legally protected. He shrugged and said he was “just monitoring productivity.”
I stayed calm and thanked him for his concern. Later, when I needed to use the bathroom again, I just walked straight to the HR office. When I showed them the log, the HR representative actually went pale. She asked me to confirm what I was saying, then apologized repeatedly and told me she would take over from there.
Two days later, my manager suddenly became overly friendly. He offered to buy me coffee, cracked jokes, tried to act like nothing happened. I kept it professional but distant. That afternoon, I received an email from his boss asking for a private meeting.
That’s when I found out I wasn’t the only one. He had been tracking three other employees too. HR uncovered emails where he complained about “lazy workers using too much bathroom time” and even suggested placing cameras near restrooms.
Within a month, he was quietly moved to another department with no team under him. No announcement. No apology. Just gone. I still think about how easily this could have continued if I had stayed silent.
— Anna
Here is what we think at Bright Side.
The manager was moved to a department with "no team" because of your whining. You literally cost a man his career path because you couldn't handle the "heat" of being held accountable for your time. That’s a "shame on you" moment, not a "win."
What happened to you wasn’t “strict management,” it was inappropriate control. There’s a big difference between oversight and crossing a line, and your instincts were right to take it seriously instead of brushing it off.
You handled this with calm and clarity, which is often the strongest response. You didn’t argue, escalate emotionally, or try to fight it alone. You documented, reported, and let the system do its job. That matters.
Situations like this are a reminder that professionalism goes both ways. Respect is not optional just because someone has a title. As the saying goes, “Power doesn’t reveal character, it amplifies it.” His behavior didn’t reflect on you, it exposed him.
If there’s one takeaway here, it’s this: trust your gut when something feels wrong at work. Silence protects the wrong people. Speaking up, even quietly and correctly, can protect more people than you realize. You didn’t just stand up for yourself. You made the workplace safer for others, too.
Comments
Listen, HR is not your friend. They’re the company’s "Body Shield." They moved that manager to protect the balance sheet, not to validate your feelings.
He’s the manager; it’s his job to watch you. That’s what "supervision" means. If he didn't track your time, he wouldn't be doing what he’s paid for.
Monitoring chatting is a good thing. Offices are for work, not for "standing up" and gossiping. He was trying to make the department professional again.