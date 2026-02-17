12 Dates That Prove Not Every Romantic Night Ends in Romance
They said all the right things. They ordered dessert. They even seemed normal! And then somehow the date turned into a story that still lives rent free in someone’s brain. These are the dates that prove charming words can be the most dangerous red flag of all.
- In college, I went on a date with a guy I met through my roommate. She swore he was great, and since we liked the same things, it seemed like a good idea. He told me he was going to make me dinner, and then we could watch a movie together. It was sweet.
He came to pick me up from my dorm, and we started driving toward the store. I thought, “Okay, so we need to get groceries first. A little weird, but fine.” Nope.
He drove around back, stopped the car, and told me he was going to check the dumpsters for food. He added that I could come too if I wanted and that it’s fun. I sat in the car and watched him rummage through bins for about 20 minutes. Not a good first-date tactic. © Imogens / Reddit
- My date used two-hour street parking when we went to see Interstellar. We had to leave about 20 minutes before the end of the movie to get to her car in time. I still haven’t seen the end. © Angry_Apollo / Reddit
I went on a first date with a guy who asked me why I had decided to date him. I told him it was because he looked cute and was attractive. He flipped out, went on a rant and said, “I don’t believe this!” He was angry that I hadn’t mentioned anything about his personality, and then he stormed off. The date lasted three minutes.
- A friend set me up with a girl he knew. She was cute, funny, and smart, everything you could hope for on a blind first date. After spending a good part of the day together, we ended up at a frozen yogurt shop. We talked for a while, and she said how much fun she had that day. Then she said her boyfriend would like the place, too, and that we should all hang out next week. I never asked that friend to set me up again. © TaiTW / Reddit
- We went on three dates and had a nice dinner. I even met her mother. During the third date, she received a call during dinner. She finished the call and said, “Sorry, that’s my boyfriend. This is the only time he can call from basic training.”
She couldn’t understand why I thought that was inappropriate. She reasoned that since he was in another state, she could do whatever she wanted. © elGaberino77 / Reddit
- When I was 20, an older woman I worked with set me up on a blind date. She gave him my number, and he started texting me. Since camera phones weren’t common yet, we couldn’t swap photos.
He gave me a description of himself: 6’2“, dark hair, blue eyes, and a little bit of muscle. He was my type, and he also had a personality and sense of humor. We got along really well through texting and decided to meet up.
But he ended up being shorter than me. I’m 5′ tall. To make matters worse, he accused me of lying about my height and lectured me about accepting being a tall woman and not lying to men. I was flabbergasted, thinking, “Is this real life?”
I left. I can compromise on certain things, but not on being with a psychotic liar. © Unknown author / Reddit
The most confusing one I’ve ever had was when I met a girl at a place. We sat down and chatted casually about normal stuff. She asked me when my birthday was. I told her. She said, “Oh! You’re a Leo?!” Then she got up and stormed out.
- There was a guy who said he didn’t have kids. My online dating profile clearly stated that I don’t have kids and don’t want them.
But halfway through dinner, he dropped into conversation that he actually has kids. He said, “It’s okay because I don’t see them often.” Dude! That’s worse!
Then there was the guy who spent the entire time comparing me to his ex-wife. After one drink, I wanted to ask him for her number to congratulate her on being rid of him. © liseusester / Reddit
- I met up with a guy at a restaurant. The conversation was going well until we ordered. He then excused himself and was gone for a long time. I thought he had left, and I considered paying the bill and leaving too.
About ten minutes later, he walked back in with bloodshot eyes. He apologized for his absence and told me that I had ordered the same dish as his ex, which made him emotional. He said he went and cried in his car.
Seriously? I ordered chicken alfredo, a pretty common meal. Needless to say, that was our first and last date. © ronniejean1 / Reddit
- Alex was wealthy, so I was honored when he asked me out on a date! We went to a nice restaurant, where he was funny and charming.
After we finished eating, I swept my crumbs into my hand and put them in the salad bowl. I also stacked the empty dishes to help the busboys. Alex looked at me as if I had suddenly grown a boil and asked, “Are you cleaning up after yourself? That’s their job.”
I paused and realized that he didn’t see many people as human. I never texted him back again. Shame on you, Alex. © Itscompanypolicyman / Reddit
- I (21F) had a magical Valentine’s date! He filmed everything “for the memories.” As he left, he kissed me and said, “I can already picture our kids. They’ll have your eyes.” I cried happy tears.
A week later, my friend sent me a link. My blood ran cold. It was a video of us on our date with a voiceover ranking his “Valentine’s experiments.” I was number four. He rated my outfit, my laugh, how I kissed, and even how I cried when he mentioned his mom.
The comments were brutal. Thousands of strangers were laughing at me. The “memories” were fake. The sweet words were scripted. My tears were his punchline.
I wasn’t his future wife. I was his clout.
I went to dinner and a movie with a girl I had asked out on a whim. Everything went great, so we went to a coffee shop to chat for a while. While she was telling a story, her demeanor suddenly changed. When I asked her what was wrong, she simply said, “I’m going to head home.” I messaged her, trying to figure out what happened, but her only response was, “You’re too much.”
