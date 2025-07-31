My Vegan Daughter Threw Out All My Groceries—So I Sent Her the Bill

Hi Bright Side,



I asked my teenage daughter to clean the kitchen. I came back to find two weeks’ worth of meat and dairy in the trash. She smirked: “I’m helping you live better.” I handed her the receipt and said she had 24 hours to pay.

The next morning I woke up to find all her piggy bank savings — coins, birthday money, and a wrinkled $20 — stacked on the kitchen table with a sticky note that said, “Hope this covers it all.” She clearly meant it to be funny, maybe even sweet. But it didn’t feel that way to me. I work hard to provide for our family, and I didn’t expect to wake up to empty shelves and a lecture on ethics from someone who still borrows my phone charger.

Don’t get me wrong — I support her vegan lifestyle. I’ve even adjusted how we shop so she feels included. But tossing food I bought with my own money, without even asking, crossed a major line. I’m not sure if I overreacted by sending her the bill... or underreacted by not making this a bigger deal.

Was this just a teenage impulse, or something I need to take more seriously? I love her deeply, but I also feel like I was bulldozed. How do I set boundaries that stick — without damaging the trust between us?

Thanks for listening — I’d love to hear from other parents.

Warmly,

Marcy