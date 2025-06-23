12 True Stories That Prove Kindness Is the Strongest Force We Have

Sometimes the smallest gestures mean the most—like offering support, saying something thoughtful, or just showing up when it matters. These simple moments of kindness can completely turn someone’s day around, give new hope, or even help mend a broken bond.

  • I was walking home from work when a woman ran up to me, placed a baby in my arms, and breathlessly said, “Please stay here! Just a few minutes!” She disappeared before I could even respond. Ten minutes later, she returned, holding a dirty kitten close to her chest.
    “I’m so sorry!” she said. “It was stuck under a car. I couldn’t leave him, but I couldn’t carry both.” I laughed nervously, “You handed your baby to a stranger.” She smiled, “You didn’t look like the type who’d run.” That made me feel oddly proud. We sat on a nearby bench and talked for a bit. She was a single mom, and I ended up walking them home.
  • I’m a waiter at a small restaurant in my hometown. I usually wait the big tables for events, which include about 10–15 covers per table. One night, there was a particularly large table of about 18, and there was this one older woman at the table who was elegantly dressed whilst everyone else was in casual clothes.
    She looked incredibly defeated because everyone else was ignoring her, so I went up behind her and said to her, “You look gorgeous, honey.” I have never seen a woman become so radiant and joyful in my life. © Otherwise_Acadia_951 / Reddit
  • I was at an airport. The lady doing my check-in told me that my bag is too big for the cabin and that I need to upgrade to priority, which would let me get a bigger bag in the cabin.
    I didn’t understand what she was saying as the room was really loud. I asked her to repeat what she said 3 times. Eventually, she gave up, and said, “We have way too many of these anyway,” and slapped a priority sticker on my bag. © Thecrowfan / Reddit
  • When my stepson was about 5, his “mother” (who was NEVER there) came by our house to let us know she had no money for Christmas, and therefore she didn’t want her son to come over. My son’s half-sister was in the car, and she had this little stuffed skunk that a friend gave her for Christmas.
    Well, she ran up to my door, crying all the way, and she gave the toy to her brother. I bawled my head off, then found the exact skunk online and bought it for her.
    She was about 8 years old when she did that, and EVERY Christmas I make sure to buy her something very special. I will love her forever for being so selfless and wanting the best for her brother, even when “mom” didn’t care. © danadoozer242 / Reddit
  • One day, not long after graduating college, I was on a back road on my way to visit some friends. I thought I had enough gas to make it to the closest gas station, but I definitely did not. I ended up stuck in the middle of nowhere, minimal cell service, and nobody answering when I could get a call through.
    An older gentleman from a house on the road saw me and offered me some gas so I could make it to the gas station. I offered to bring back money, or a refilled gas container, but he declined. Instead, he told me to pay it forward.
    Almost 20 years later, and I try to pay it forward when I can because this moment still stays with me. © Dear-Living-7867 / Reddit
  • I used to live above my landlord, who was also a chef. One night, he made me a delicious bowl of pasta and sent his 2 little sons to deliver it to me. There was no occasion or anything.
    Pasta was great, and we got our full deposit back when we moved out. He was a good dude. © ***_YEAH_DUDE / Reddit
  • It was my first day in the 8th grade. First days of school were almost always half days, so I didn’t bring any lunch money.
    However, due to a teacher’s strike, school was delayed in starting by two weeks. One of the lunch monitors noticed I wasn’t eating and gave me some money to buy my lunch. I still remember it almost 50 years later. © mykindofexcellence / Reddit
  • My dad died suddenly, and a friend cooked a lasagna and left it outside our family home. They didn’t want to disturb us, but knew we wouldn’t be in the frame of mind to cook. © GentlemanMax / Reddit
  • During my first programming competition, I was extremely nervous and quiet as I was the only first-year student, and everyone seemed to know each other. This girl from third year suddenly introduced herself and offered to shake hands, then started a casual conversation with me.
    Then she proceeded to basically never make me feel unsafe and lonely by being by my side all throughout the day til night. Sweetest and kindest person I have ever met. I wish her nothing but success. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • My DIL invited me to dinner. Midway through the meal, I excused myself to the restroom. On the way back, a waitress stopped me. She looked distressed.
    “Be careful,” she whispered. “Your daughter-in-law asked me to ignore it, but she was crying at the table. She said she’s afraid you don’t like her.”
    That broke my heart. I realized I had been distant. Not cold—but formal. Like she was a guest in our family instead of family. My DIL was smiling when I sat back down, but her eyes were still a little red.
    I reached across the table, held her hand, and said gently, “You don’t need to worry. You’re already part of this family.” She blinked, then smiled, “That means more than you know.” From that moment on, things changed. We started meeting for coffee and texting more often.
  • One time, when I was 17, I fell asleep crying with my head on a friend’s lap. She didn’t want to wake me, so she just let me sleep for over 2 hours, never moving an inch, without eating or making a sound. She is still my friend to this day. © _Fioura_ / Reddit
  • I once saw a barista pay for a tired nurse’s coffee, thanking her for her hard work. The nurse teared up, saying it was the nicest thing that had happened to her all week. © LivingLavishIy / Reddit

