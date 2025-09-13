Stop eating at your desk. Leave when it's lunch time. They can't make you stay, it's illegal to not pay you for work time. Find somewhere, even if it's your car. And when she asks you for a favor ie trading time off just smile and say no. Turn in a harassment report.
I Ate Burger Next to My Vegan Colleague, Now HR Got Involved
Workplace dynamics can sometimes take unexpected turns, especially when personal habits clash with shared spaces. From office etiquette to company rules, what might seem like a small matter can quickly grow into a bigger issue that affects everyone. Recently, we received a letter from a reader describing how a lunch choice at work led to surprising actions from HR.
Evelyn’s letter:
Hi Bright Side,
I (38F) eat my lunch at my work desk. My colleague, who sits right next to me, is vegan. Yesterday, I was having a burger and she said, “Stop bringing meat! You’re not alone here—some of us feel sick from the smell.”
This morning, I came to work and found that HR had installed security cameras facing every desk.
The place felt more like a maximum-security prison than an office.
Later in the day, HR announced: “Meat, fish, or any other strong-smelling or spicy foods that could cause unpleasant reactions are now strictly prohibited. If a complaint is made, the cameras will be used to verify it, and the person responsible will be suspended for being ‘insensitive’ and ‘disrupting peace.’”
I was shocked. Not only am I no longer allowed to eat meat, but it also feels like I’ve been singled out as the reason for the new rules. Now everyone knows the cameras were installed because of me, and I feel like the “villain” at work.
The atmosphere has become really uncomfortable, and my relationship with my colleagues has definitely been affected.
So, was I really wrong to eat meat at my desk, even though I knew the person next to me is vegan?
Evelyn
Thank you, Evelyn, for sharing your story — it’s clear how stressful and isolating this must feel. Please know you have no reason to feel ashamed of your choice of food; eating what you enjoy is not wrong. What happened here is about workplace policies, not your personal values.
With that in mind, here are some tips on how you could approach this situation.
Reframe the Problem Around Surveillance, Not Food.
- Key Focus: The real issue isn’t the ban on food — it’s that HR installed cameras to monitor people while they eat.
- Action: Document the cameras and raise privacy concerns. Frame your objection as, “This feels like a maximum-security prison, not an office.”
- Impact: This shifts the narrative away from “Evelyn and her burger” to a universal workplace concern that others can sympathize with.
Expose the Impossible Scope of the Ban.
- Key Focus: The ban is written so broadly (“meat, fish, spicy foods, or any food with odor”) that it’s unworkable.
- Action: Ask HR calmly and in writing: “Does this apply to coffee? To garlic bread? To reheated vegetables? Even perfume?”
- Impact: By forcing them to spell out the limits, you reveal how inconsistent and unenforceable the rule actually is.
Redirect Toward Practical Workplace Solutions.
- Key Focus: Keep the discussion solution-oriented instead of combative.
- Action: Suggest improvements like designated eating areas, better ventilation, or small break zones away from desks.
- Impact: Positions you as a problem-solver who wants a better work environment, not just someone resisting authority.
Quietly Build Solidarity With Others.
- Key Focus: You’ve been painted as the “villain,” but the rule affects many colleagues.
- Action: Discreetly talk with coworkers who also eat strong-smelling foods (curries, tuna, garlic dishes, even coffee).
- Impact: When others share the frustration, the issue transforms from “Evelyn vs HR” into “HR vs everyone,” removing the stigma from you.
