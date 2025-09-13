I Ate Burger Next to My Vegan Colleague, Now HR Got Involved

Hi Bright Side,

I (38F) eat my lunch at my work desk. My colleague, who sits right next to me, is vegan. Yesterday, I was having a burger and she said, “Stop bringing meat! You’re not alone here—some of us feel sick from the smell.”

This morning, I came to work and found that HR had installed security cameras facing every desk.

The place felt more like a maximum-security prison than an office.

Later in the day, HR announced: “Meat, fish, or any other strong-smelling or spicy foods that could cause unpleasant reactions are now strictly prohibited. If a complaint is made, the cameras will be used to verify it, and the person responsible will be suspended for being ‘insensitive’ and ‘disrupting peace.’”

I was shocked. Not only am I no longer allowed to eat meat, but it also feels like I’ve been singled out as the reason for the new rules. Now everyone knows the cameras were installed because of me, and I feel like the “villain” at work.

The atmosphere has become really uncomfortable, and my relationship with my colleagues has definitely been affected.

So, was I really wrong to eat meat at my desk, even though I knew the person next to me is vegan?

Evelyn