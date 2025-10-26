I Refused to Reply to Work Emails While on Vacation, Now HR Is After Me

“When I got back, my lead looked furious. He said, ‘We lost money because of your silence.’ I was stunned. Then, the whole team got an email from HR, introducing a ‘loyalty scale’ for each employee, and one of the scores was ‘availability’, mine was marked in red. The next day, HR called me in and told me I ‘didn’t pass the loyalty test.’ Apparently, the company was quietly running this ‘test’ to see who would stay responsive even during time off. Because I didn’t, they’re putting me on a three-month probation to ‘re-evaluate my commitment.’

I honestly don’t know how to feel. On one hand, I get that clients are important. But I was officially on vacation, approved time off, after half a year of nonstop work. Is it really disloyal to disconnect during your vacation? Would you have done the same, or tried to stay available just to be ‘safe’?

I’m trying to decide if this is a hill worth dying on, or if I should just quietly look for a new job.”