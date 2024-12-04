Pamela Anderson Ditches Makeup at Major Award Show, Sparks Debate

Pamela Anderson is proving that true beauty radiates from within. The 57-year-old Baywatch star avoided the full glam she’s known for and graced the red carpet at the 2024 Gotham Film Awards without makeup or getting her hair done, sparking a conversation.

imago/Sp/East News

Pamela Anderson stepped onto the red carpet at the 2024 Gotham Film Awards in a fresh and empowering way. Her presence at the event wasn’t just about fashion; it was a testament to embracing one’s authentic self. The actress arrived at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City wearing a stunning strapless butter-yellow gown with a dramatic bow cascading down her back.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Keeping things minimal, she paired her look with diamond studs, loose hair, and a bare face, allowing her natural radiance to shine. Nominated for her performance in The Last Showgirl, Anderson shared her thoughts on makeup, revealing that while she enjoys it for certain occasions, her everyday life is now focused on simplicity. “I still love wearing makeup at times,” she admitted on the red carpet. “But it has its moments. In my personal life, it just doesn’t feel necessary.”

Dylan Travis/ABACA/Abaca/East News

When asked what beauty means to her, Anderson emphasized the importance of inner strength and perseverance. “Being brave and chasing your dreams—it’s never too late,” she said, exuding confidence.

Pamela’s bold stance is inspiring women worldwide. “She’s so sweet and GORGEOUS! An icon, really!” commented one. “Her skin is radiant,” added another. However, some were not a fan of her look. “Pam Anderson needs a little makeup, everyone does for dressier occasions,” shared a person. “I love Pam, but this is taking it too far, like anything there is a time and place for everything,” agreed another.

Earlier, Pamela rocked the no-makeup look for the Oscars. Check it out here.