Pamela Anderson Stuns in a “No-Makeup” Look at Met Gala and Sparks Debate

At her debut Met Gala appearance, Pamela Anderson embraced a minimalist approach. She attended the Pre-Met party without any makeup and continued with a barely-there makeup look for the main event, wearing a dress in a soft nude shade.

For the gala, Anderson’s hair was arranged in an elegant, feathered updo, and her makeup was understated, featuring golden eyeshadow, pink blush, and glossy lips, a look crafted by makeup artist Pat McGrath. This was a notable shift from her completely makeup-free appearance at the Pre-Met party.

Anderson turned heads in a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown at the Met Gala. The nude-colored dress was elegantly pinned together with safety pins, falling off her shoulder and into a flowing train made of a sheer fabric that cinched at her waist. The dress was further embellished with nearly 200 carats of diamonds and crystals from Pandora, reflecting her role as a brand ambassador.

Her natural look drew mixed reactions. One admirer commented, “Pamela is the best and the most beautiful of the whole lot. Simple, elegant, natural, and stunning, and practical.” Yet, not all feedback was positive. Some felt her style fell short, with one remarking, “This ain’t it, Pam. Could have done so much better here, especially with the hair. Not a good look at all,” and another suggesting she appeared “More like a woman in her mid-60s.”

