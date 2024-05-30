Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Kids Make FIRST Public Appearance — People Are Noticing the Same Thing

Despite being one of Hollywood's most popular couples, little is known about Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's private life, particularly regarding their children. However, this changed over the weekend when the stars took their daughter and son to their very first public event.

Ashton, 46, and Mila, 40, who have been married since 2015, attended the women's basketball game between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks in Los Angeles. They brought along their 9-year-old daughter, Wyatt, and 7-year-old son, Dimitri.

The picture-perfect family appeared to be having a wonderful time, and their happiness quickly caught the attention of fans, who showered them with compliments and the majority of observers noted how the kids are the spitting image of their famous parents.



One observer noted, ''their kids are a literal copy of them both,'' while another wrote that they are a ''mix of two gorgeous parents''. A third fan remarked, ''The boy looks like Mila and the girl has Ashton’s goofy face.''

Preview photo credit Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire/Associated Press/East News