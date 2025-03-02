23 Renovations That Turned Ordinary Houses Into Dream Homes

A lot of us dream of living in a roomy home with a sleek, modern design. However, making that a reality isn’t always simple due to the high costs of materials and labor. Despite this, some determined people take matters into their own hands, transforming their spaces without spending a fortune.

“Built our own dining nook. Now we can comfortably seat 4 people at this table.”

“Before and after of my sunroom”

“Before and after of my basement room”

“My cozy reading nook has been transformed.”

“Country gothic home just finished.”

“Tiny ensuite bathroom renovated to fit the 2 of us — all done by my talented husband.”

Wow, I love the red hardware! © corinnigan / Reddit

“Before and after of my first interior decorating project as a sole proprietor!”

“After buying the flat, we had no money for renovations, so we did them gradually. Here what we did with the bathroom. We had about $2,000.”

Very nice and neat! © BAMX / Pikabu

“My wife and I recently bought a new flat. We decided to renovate the balcony. We did everything ourselves.”

“I watched a few videos from different construction experts who explained how to do it properly. I put together a general picture of the future balcony in my head. The next day I started work.”

“In 2016, we bought a flat with a mortgage. We had a small budget for renovation.”

“We bought one of the cheapest tiles available at the time. I was worried that I wouldn’t be able to lay the tiles evenly. So I came up with the idea of gluing them in a split pattern, offsetting it by the piece that was left from the first row.”

“Before and after office makeover!”

Please come do the same for my office. © sophia_jpeg / Reddit

“The condition of the flat was very bad, so we had to make renovations quickly, within 2 months. We did everything ourselves. It was the first time, we had to learn on the go.”

You say, “We don’t know how to do it. No money,” but in fact, it’s a designer renovation. But if I do it, it looks ridiculous. © RosDot / Pikabu

This in 2 months? It took us 6 months. © AkkaS / Pikabu

“We were only planning to replace the toilet. Then it turned out that the base of the new one was smaller, so there were gaps in the floor. We had to change the tiles as well.”

“Primary bath before and after”

“3 years ago, we bought a 2-bedroom rundown flat with a mortgage. The renovation was done for a total of 2 years, room by room: kitchen, bathroom, and a year later the rest of the flat.”

“I’m an ordinary villager. Many people are used to beautiful pictures and delightful stories, but I’ll dilute them a little with my own creation.”

“50’s bathroom refurbish”

“Finished renovating. It was a rundown flat with rotten floorboards. I had to relay the tiles 7 times until I got them leveled.”

“2 months ago, we bought a 2-bedroom with a mortgage. The state of the kitchen was sad.”

“A couple of days ago, we finished the walls and assembled our kitchen furniture. It may be cheap, it may be small, but it is so nice to cook in our own kitchen, assembled with our own hands.”

“A year ago, I finished the renovation of my flat. And one of the most important parts of the flat was the workplace.”

“Small lake house bathroom: before and after”

Oh my god! This is a phenomenal makeover! © genjiandplants / Reddit

“Needed to brighten up the kitchen.”

“Bathroom before and after”

Bonus: Not every renovation goes according to plan.

We bought an old house and immediately started renovations. One day, my husband pulled the fridge away from the wall. There was a small, hidden door. “There’s a basement?” I whispered.

We descended slowly, and what we saw made me gasp. The room was filled with dusty old furniture—and in the center was a child’s rocking chair, still swaying slightly as if someone had just been there. We tidied up the room, but we’re not quite ready to use it yet, so for now, we’ve just kept it locked.

I sent my husband to the store to buy a specific shade of blue paint. He came back with the wrong one. He apologized, and I sent him back. He returned with the wrong shade again, and I lost it.

“Are you messing with me?” I snapped. That’s when he sighed and admitted, “I’m sorry, but every time I go to the store, the assistant somehow convinces me to buy a different one because it would look better.”

I stared at him, dumbfounded, “So you listened to a complete stranger instead of your own wife?” He scratched his head and muttered, “Well... she sounded really confident.” Guess who’s going to the store herself next time.