I Refuse to Accept Being Called Unresponsive for Sleeping
In many workplaces, blurred boundaries between work and personal time are becoming common. Employees often face after-hours messages, pressure to be constantly available, and fear of retaliation when setting limits, raising important questions about professionalism, burnout, and employee rights.
Kevin’s letter:
Hey, Bright Side,
My boss has zero chill about work-life boundaries. He texts at all hours and expects instant replies, like we’re in some kind of emergency room drama and not a normal office job. I’m talking late nights, weekends, holidays, you name it.
Last night was the breaking point. He texted me at 11 PM about something that absolutely could’ve waited. I saw it. I sighed. And for the first time in months, I just, didn’t respond.
This morning, in a team meeting (with other people present), he called me out and said I’ve been “unresponsive and uncommitted lately.” Cool. Love that for me.
I stayed calm. Didn’t argue. Just said something neutral like, “I try to respond during working hours whenever possible.”
Fast-forward to that afternoon. HR called him in. Because after that meeting, I finally snapped and forwarded three months of messages I’d been quietly saving: 89 texts after 10 PM; 43 weekend messages; 12 texts sent while I was on approved vacation days.
Apparently HR did not love that. I wasn’t in the room, obviously, but I did see my boss afterward. Dude looked like he’d seen a ghost. White as a sheet. Hasn’t texted me once since.
Part of me feels relieved. Another part of me feels sick with anxiety, like I just nuked my career. I didn’t want to escalate, but I also didn’t want to keep living with my phone buzzing at midnight like I’m on call forever.
So, did I do the right thing, or did I just screw myself long-term? Would love to hear what you all think.
Best,
Kevin
Thank you for sharing your story with us, Kevin, that kind of honesty isn’t easy, and it really matters!
- You didn’t “get him in trouble”, he did — Listen, we know the guilt spiral is loud right now. But forwarding those texts wasn’t petty or dramatic, it was factual.
HR didn’t react because of your feelings, they reacted because the paper trail was bad. Like, objectively bad. If someone can get in serious trouble just by their own messages being seen, that’s on them, not you.
- Anxiety after standing up for yourself is normal — That sick feeling in your stomach? Super common when you finally enforce a boundary after not doing it for a long time. Your nervous system is used to “keep the peace at all costs,” so now it thinks you’ve done something wrong.
You haven’t. Give it a few days, your body will catch up to reality.
- You actually did a brave thing — Most people complain about this stuff for years and never act because it’s uncomfortable and scary. You did something hard, calm, and professional. Even if this job isn’t forever, that skill, advocating for yourself without blowing up, will follow you anywhere.
Situations like these also open the door to healthier conversations about boundaries, respect, and sustainable work culture. With the right support and awareness, employees can protect their well-being while still growing professionally.
Comments
