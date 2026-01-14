I Refuse to Accept Being Called Unresponsive for Sleeping

Hey, Bright Side,

My boss has zero chill about work-life boundaries. He texts at all hours and expects instant replies, like we’re in some kind of emergency room drama and not a normal office job. I’m talking late nights, weekends, holidays, you name it.

Last night was the breaking point. He texted me at 11 PM about something that absolutely could’ve waited. I saw it. I sighed. And for the first time in months, I just, didn’t respond.