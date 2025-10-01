14 People Who Learned the Shocking Truth About a Friend

We share both our happiest and saddest times with our friends and trust them with our deepest secrets. Still, even the closest friends may keep important parts of their lives and identities private. In this list, we reveal some truly shocking things people have learned about their friends, which they then shared on the internet.

  • I’ve worked with Blair for seven years, and we became good friends. She’d been trying for a baby with her hubby. She finally got pregnant but miscarried at 6 months.
    One day, an old co-worker was visiting, and when I mentioned Blair’s situation, she turned pale and said, "Is this a joke? Don’t you know that Blair can’t have kids? How could she be pregnant?
    Apparently, Blair had suffered from an illness a few years ago and had to undergo surgery, and because of the surgery, it was no longer possible for her to have children.
    I was shocked. I’ve seen Blair every day, and our desks are right next to each other. I felt betrayed that she would lie to me and even show me photos of her fake belly.
  • I had two people who I thought were really good friends. One day, I was hanging out with one of them, and we were about to go out, so she was fixing her makeup. Being too busy to text our other friend about our plans, she asked me to do it.
    While texting, I accidentally scrolled up into their previous messages and saw them talking absolute trash about me. They were making fun of things I had said, sharing my pictures and mocking them, and just all sorts of mean-spirited stuff. I never brought it up.
    Thankfully, we later had a falling out, and I don’t associate with them anymore. © margaret0619 / Reddit
  • I worked at a coffee shop with a woman who was considerably older than myself. She’s the most lovely, kind-hearted, and friendly person I’ve met, and she was sort of a motherly figure to me. I don’t know how this came up in conversation, but one day she told me she cheats on her husband with her ex-husband every chance she gets. I just don’t know how to feel about that. © Legendairybrew / Reddit
  • Found out that a long time golf buddy of mine was a professional ballroom dance teacher in his previous years. Guy is 300+ pounds and just didn’t give off “ballroom dancer” vibes. My wife of 10 years used to work for Arthur Murray dance schools and didn’t believe he knew how to dance so she invited him and his wife over for dinner. Boy was she wrong. Golf buddy twirled her, dipped her, the whole 9 yards as both myself and his wife stood there with our jaws on the floor. After going through 7 different dances with my wife, he twirled her one last time towards me and said “told you so”. We had a great dinner and I learned something new about the 300lb Samoan that I golf with every weekend. © this-aint-frankie / Reddit
  • I had a friend who loved teasing everyone about being scared of things like spiders or heights. She seemed fearless and confident, always laughing when others got nervous.
    Then we went on a school field trip to the ropes course. I noticed her hands shaking at the first rope bridge. She didn’t say a word, just went slowly and carefully. I realized her teasing wasn’t arrogance. She was just trying to hide her own fears. I was shocked.
  • I discovered that my friend had an affair with my boyfriend while I was on a trip. Fast-forward two years to my wedding to that same boyfriend, and she told me right before I walked down the aisle.
    © jenny82nc / Reddit
  • A good friend of mine that I’d known over 20 years died in 2021. I noticed a bunch of children at the funeral that I didn’t know. I asked who they were, and I was told that they were his children. He told me he had no kids but actually had 10. 10 kids! © CascadeJ1980 / Reddit
  • A former friend admitted to me that she had faked a pregnancy to stay with a wealthy guy she was seeing. Her plan was for her family to squeeze out some, if not a lot, of money from him before dumping him. © Advanced_Hat_3548 / Reddit
  • I had a friend whom I had known quite closely for years. She claimed to have a wide range of ailments, from Celiac disease to autism. I went out of my way to accommodate her needs, ensuring there was no gluten in her food, taking her to places that wouldn’t overwhelm her senses, and being understanding if she wanted to go home early or needed space. I was also a shoulder to cry on when she struggled with infertility due to her PCOS (or so she claimed), and I was patient with her ADHD.
    It turns out she was faking it all. To this day, I’m not sure why she would do this, but I suspect it was a form of attention-seeking and possibly a sign of narcissism. © CopperHead49 / Reddit
  • My best friend of 17 years became extremely jealous of my healthy romantic relationship and revealed herself to be narcissistic. She used my grandpa’s death as an excuse to reach out and accuse me of being a horrible person. She’s no longer in my life. © BackgroundChard1 / Reddit
  • I had a friend who always talked about their best friend—the conversations they had, the things they did together. It turned out my friend’s “best friend” was actually a split personality. My friend was schizophrenic and wasn’t diagnosed until many years later. © PM_ME_THEM_CURVES / Reddit
  • She cheats on her husband and two of their three children are actually not his. He doesn’t know. © IoSonCalaf / Reddit
  • A childhood best friend of mine had a mother who constantly went on vacations alone to “Florida”- turns out she was actually in the psych ward. © lokeilou / Reddit
  • When my so-called ’best friend’ died, I realised that I had never really known her. She was a pathological liar. She told me that she was from New Zealand and moved to the US when she was young, but she was actually born and raised in New Jersey. She also claimed that her middle name was different to the one listed in her obituary.
    The craziest lie was that she told us her mother had died when she and her sister were three and five. She had a tattoo of roses that she said was in memory of her mother, as roses were her favourite flower. She would also fall apart crying every November on what she said was her mother’s date of death. It turned out that her mother is very much alive.

