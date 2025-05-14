I Logged Into My Husband’s Email—And Uncovered What He’d Been Hiding

Hi Bright Side,

My husband and I were planning a vacation together. I opened his email to print the tickets—and froze. There were dozens of emails from me... but I hadn’t sent any of them. Shocked, I opened one of the emails, and my blood ran cold: it was really a draft of a reply. And it wasn’t addressed to me.

It was written to another woman—warm, familiar, and clearly ongoing. As I scrolled, I realized he’d been responding to her using my name as the subject line, perhaps to keep the emails hidden in plain sight.

There were no explicit confessions, but the tone was far from professional. He called her by nicknames he once used for me. They discussed books, inside jokes, even weekend plans—things he hadn’t shared with me in months.