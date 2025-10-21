My Husband Wanted to Be a Mama’s Boy, He Went Too Far

Hello, Bright Side,

I am about to lose my marriage just because of my MIL. Kindly advise and share your opinions on this!

I always imagined that marriage is mainly about two people only. Instead, I got what I got. My husband’s mom is always around. Especially when we make more or less serious decisions.

What car to buy? He calls her. Redecorating? We can’t do that without her approval. Last time, she shook her head at my choices and decided for us.

The breaking point came at a family dinner last week. My MIL frowned and said, “Why didn’t you talk to me before you started trying for a baby? I could have given you so many good tips. Do you know the secret of having a boy, for example?”