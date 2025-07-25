I Lied to My Daughter About Her Father—Her Response Shattered Me

Hello, Bright Side,



I’m freaking out, don’t know what to do. Please help me.

I had my daughter when I was 19. Her dad ghosted me the moment I told him I was pregnant. Completely vanished. I raised her on my own. I never spoke badly of him. I just vaguely said something like he couldn’t be here or he wasn’t ready to meet. But she kept asking. Did he care about her? Did he love her? Did he even know about her?

Now she’s 19, the same age I was when I had her. And last week, she asked again. This time, she was angry. She said I was keeping things from her, that she deserved to know the truth. So I told her. I told her that he knew about her and chose to walk away. I told her I tried to reach him again when she turned 10, and he still said no.

She went completely quiet. Then just said, “Okay,” went to her room, and locked the door.

The next morning, I went to check on her. I was horrified to find her bed was empty. The window was open. There was a note on her pillow. It said, “Mom, I can’t be here. Need to figure things out.”

It’s been three days. I’ve filed a missing person report. Her friends don’t know where she is, but one said she talked about visiting the city where her dad used to live. I don’t even know if he’s still there. I don’t know if she’s looking for him or just running.

I’m sick with guilt. I keep thinking maybe I should’ve kept lying. Maybe I should’ve waited longer. Maybe the truth was too much all at once. Please tell me what to do.



Maggie