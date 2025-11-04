I Refuse to Give Up My Inheritance Only Because I’m Childfree

Hi Bright Side,

I’m Ashley, 42, and I’ve never wanted children. I love my independence. I travel constantly and have carved out a life that genuinely makes me happy. In my family, though, my choices are questioned. They joke I’ll “end up alone, surrounded by succulents.”

Both of my sisters are married with kids. When my wealthy grandmother passed, her estate went entirely to them. I received a thank-you card and a small, cheap trinket, basically nothing of value. When I asked my parents, my mom said, “Well, they have families to care for. You’re just... on your own.” The message was clear: being childfree apparently makes you undeserving.

But while everyone else was busy hosting baby showers and school events, I quietly built my own wealth. I invested in cryptocurrency, bought and flipped niche websites, and collected vintage watches. I stayed under the radar to avoid family drama.