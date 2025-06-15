I Agreed to Babysit Sometimes—Not Become a Full-Time Maid

Hi Bright Side,

I’m retired. My DIL begged me to babysit her 3 y.o. twins. Soon, piles of dirty dishes and laundry were waiting for me daily.

“I’m done,” I said.

“You let me down,” my DIL yelled.

The next day, my son called me in a panic. He said my DIL and the kids had gone to stay with her sister for a while, and he begged me to apologize — just to “keep the peace.” He said she was hurt, overwhelmed, and didn’t feel supported.

But what about me? No one asked how I felt when I was left with dishes, diapers, and demands.

Now I’m confused. I love my grandchildren deeply, and I want to be part of their lives. But I never agreed to be their maid, or to give up my retirement for full-time caretaking. I don’t want to lose my family, but I also don’t want to lose myself in the process.

Am I wrong for drawing the line and asking for something in return — like respect? I really need advice.

Sincerely,

Margaret