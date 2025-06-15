I Agreed to Babysit Sometimes—Not Become a Full-Time Maid
Families often rely on each other during busy or difficult seasons — and grandparents are usually the first to step in. At first, it can feel like a natural extension of love and support. But over time, the lines can start to blur.
Sometimes, what begins as a few hours of babysitting turns into unpaid, unspoken full-time labor. One woman found herself in exactly that position — and the moment she said “enough” changed everything.
Here’s Margaret’s letter:
Hi Bright Side,
I’m retired. My DIL begged me to babysit her 3 y.o. twins. Soon, piles of dirty dishes and laundry were waiting for me daily.
“I’m done,” I said.
“You let me down,” my DIL yelled.
The next day, my son called me in a panic. He said my DIL and the kids had gone to stay with her sister for a while, and he begged me to apologize — just to “keep the peace.” He said she was hurt, overwhelmed, and didn’t feel supported.
But what about me? No one asked how I felt when I was left with dishes, diapers, and demands.
Now I’m confused. I love my grandchildren deeply, and I want to be part of their lives. But I never agreed to be their maid, or to give up my retirement for full-time caretaking. I don’t want to lose my family, but I also don’t want to lose myself in the process.
Am I wrong for drawing the line and asking for something in return — like respect? I really need advice.
Sincerely,
Margaret
Thank you, Margaret, for opening up to us. These family situations are often more complex than they appear from the outside, and your honesty about how overwhelmed you feel is deeply relatable. Your story isn’t about saying “no” to your grandkids — it’s about reclaiming your boundaries after they were quietly crossed.
Redefine what “helping” looks like.
Helping your family doesn’t mean losing yourself. It’s okay to say, “I can babysit twice a week for a few hours, but I’m not available for full days or housework.” That’s still support — just with limits. This allows you to stay involved without sacrificing your peace of mind or daily routine.
Communicate without defensiveness.
It’s tempting to lash out when someone says, “You let me down.” But a calm, clear conversation might go further. Try something like, “I love being part of the kids’ lives, but I was overwhelmed by how much was expected without a real agreement.” Speaking your truth respectfully can open the door for honest dialogue.
Stand firm without closing the door.
You can set a boundary and still leave room for reconnection. Let your son know you’re willing to be in their lives — just not as live-in support. People often panic when change happens, but once emotions cool, your message may be better understood. Standing firm now might bring more balance later.
Take pride in speaking up.
It’s not easy to say “enough,” especially when family is involved. But you did something brave: you honored your own limits. That’s a powerful example — not just for your son, but for your grandchildren too. You showed them that love doesn’t mean exhaustion.
Comments
I would sit down with my dil and let her know I love them all and I don't mind babysitting a couple times a week but I don't want to have to do all the housework.
I would let DIL know moving forward all babysitting will be done at my home and only when I choose to.
Where is the son in all of this? Why isn't he jumping in to cook, clean, take care of babies?
Keep your boundaries, don't let her take advantage of you. If she can't except that and keeps the kids from you then she has a lot of growing up to do. Also your son needs to deal with this, this is his wife.
I wish OP had said why her son and DIL need a babysitter. Does he work full time? Does she have a job outside of the home? Maybe not if she so easily can leave to stay at her sister's. And what kind of woman leaves her husband because she's annoyed with his mother? If she had time to do that, she had time to do her housework. Grandma babysitting is a kindness, and no one has a right to expect more that has nothing to do with the babies.