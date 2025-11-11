I Refused to Babysit My Boss’ Dog — I’m a Manager, Not a Dog Walker

Dear Bright Side,



A few months ago, I started a job as an office manager at a very busy company. I love my job, it keeps me busy, and it’s exactly what I’ve always wanted to do. But my boss drives me nuts. She had outrageous demands and often interfere with my work.



Last Friday, my boss asked me to pick up her dog from the groomer. I had a ton of work scattered across my desk and was annoyed by the request, so I said no, her personal demands are not part of my job description.



She stayed quiet for a moment and then smirked. My heart skipped a beat as she leaned down and whispered, “You didn’t get this job because of your qualifications or experience. You got it because I liked you and pushed for you to get hired. But that can change real quickly.”