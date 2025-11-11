Not enough, tell HR your boss threaten you. Put final nail at her coffin.
I Refused to Babysit My Boss’ Dog — I’m a Manager, Not a Dog Walker
With ever career path you choose to follow, there are certain unspoken rules that everyone obeys. Stuff like respect and open communication shouldn’t be problems. But more often than not, they’re a trap people fall into. One of our readers shared their experience.
This is Tarryn’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
A few months ago, I started a job as an office manager at a very busy company. I love my job, it keeps me busy, and it’s exactly what I’ve always wanted to do. But my boss drives me nuts. She had outrageous demands and often interfere with my work.
Last Friday, my boss asked me to pick up her dog from the groomer. I had a ton of work scattered across my desk and was annoyed by the request, so I said no, her personal demands are not part of my job description.
She stayed quiet for a moment and then smirked. My heart skipped a beat as she leaned down and whispered, “You didn’t get this job because of your qualifications or experience. You got it because I liked you and pushed for you to get hired. But that can change real quickly.”
I was shocked. She had never said anything like that before, and I always prided myself on getting the job all on my own, without help. But it seems I was wrong, and now I’m being forced to leave my work for silly errands.
So on Friday I came up with a plan. I went to fetch the dog and worked overtime for the time I missed. I kept doing it every day since. Yesterday, HR called me in to discuss my overtime and I told them why I was doing it.
My boss received her last and final warning, and now she’s upset with me, saying that I destroyed her career because I was ungrateful. So Bright Side, was I wrong?
Regards,
Tarryn A.
Thank you for reaching out to us, Tarryn. We understand how difficult this situation must be so we’ve put together a few tips that might be useful.
Start documenting everything, even “small” incidents.
Now that your boss has received a formal warning, she’s likely to be defensive or even retaliatory. Protect yourself by keeping a detailed log of all interactions with her, including emails, messages, and verbal requests (noting dates and times). If she assigns you tasks that aren’t part of your role, document them and your responses. This kind of record could be crucial if she tries to get back at you or twist events later.
Rebuild your professional reputation within the company.
Your boss’s comment implied she took credit for your hiring, even though your hard work clearly speaks for itself. To remove that shadow, start showcasing your contributions more openly. Volunteer for cross-departmental tasks, share progress updates in team channels, and build rapport with other managers. The goal is to make your value visible so no one can claim you only have your position because of her influence.
Set clear professional boundaries going forward.
You handled this situation smartly. You met her request temporarily while creating a paper trail, but from here, it’s time to reassert your boundaries calmly and consistently. If she asks for another personal errand, politely decline in writing. This reinforces professionalism without escalating conflict, and HR will already have your back if she pushes again.
Tarryn finds herself in a difficult situation, but it’s not something she can’t get out of. With determination and clear boundaries, she should be fine.
