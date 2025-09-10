I Banned My Stepdaughter From Our Home, My Baby’s Safety Is My Priority

Dear Bright Side,

I recently gave birth and currently live with my husband and stepdaughter. The issue is, I don’t like my stepdaughter near my baby. The second I take my eyes off her, she’ll try to pick him up. She tried to lift him up but almost dropped him five times, she tried to feed him apples, and almost spilled hot soup on him.

So, I locked my baby’s door. During her last visit, I stepped away for a minute, but heard my newborn cry. When I ran to his room, my blood ran hot.

She had dragged a dining chair across the room, climbed up on it, and was leaning over the bassinet with both hands around the baby, trying to lift him out. My heart dropped. I rushed over, scooped the baby up, and I was shaking so badly I could hardly speak.

That was my breaking point. I realized I cannot relax, I cannot even step away for a sip of water, without worrying that something could go horribly wrong. So, I told my husband flat-out, “She can’t come in here until the baby is older.” I told him that she has to stay with her biological mom.

My husband was upset and didn’t say anything yet. Is there any other solution to this? Please help.

Maria F.