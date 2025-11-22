15+ Stories That Prove First Love Stays With Us Forever

Do you remember that feeling when the world suddenly became filled with colors, your heart raced wildly in your chest, and a new message meant more than anything in the world? It was the first love with first kisses and the hope for the “And they lived happily ever after.”

  • He’s 21, I’m 16, and I’m his first love. He chased me for 2 years — bringing me flowers, waiting outside my house, and barely breathing around me. His parents bought him an apartment so he could marry me, and I was considering saying yes. Until he invited me to our future home.
    There, he cooked dumplings and set aside around 6 for me (and I was coming from school). He only served sour cream for himself — he said there wasn’t anymore, it was the last bit. I would say these were fateful dumplings. © Overheard / Ideer
  • I was sorting through old stuff, rummaging through some boxes, and my daughter was digging around nearby. She found a stack of letters tied with a ribbon. She asked, “What are these?” I tensed up.
    These were letters from him. My first love. The one who promised to marry me, take me to the big city, live together in an attic with the view over the rooftops, and brew coffee in the mornings. He never took me away. He just disappeared.
    I didn’t throw them out, kept them for some reason. And now my daughter sat down, reading them. She laughed, “Mom, he was such a romantic.” And my throat tightened, and tears just came.
    Not because I regret, but because I remembered who I was. Trusting, foolish, alive. © Mamdarinka / VK

I proposed to the love of my life at the very place where we had our first date.

  • We stopped dating almost 10 years ago. The last time we met in person was about 6 years ago. But every birthday, I receive the most sincere, most eagerly awaited greeting from him. And I give him the same. Ah, first love. © Overheard / Ideer
  • He was my best friend and the first guy I met when I entered university. I fell in love with him in my sophomore year. He was everything I ever wanted: kind, thoughtful, attentive, incredibly smart.
    During the year and 2 months we were together, I loved him with all my heart and was happy. We never really fought and took great care of each other. Things had been at a standstill for a while, and we were both busy and distant. We’re still friends, but I still can’t forget him. © istilloveyoubruh / Reddit

I met her when I was 11, she was my first girlfriend, my first love, my first kiss. And now she is my wife.

  • I found my first love at the summer camp. We were both about 12 years old. I saw him, and it was love at first sight. It turned out to be mutual.
    Our love was simply fierce. Back then, there was no Internet or cell phones, so we promised to write letters to each other. After returning from the camp, I missed him terribly and couldn’t find peace.
    That same summer, he found me in this huge city. I was insanely happy. I kept asking how he found me, and he said his heart guided him. I am now 48, happily married. © Overheard / Ideer
  • I’m 15, and I’m in my first serious relationship. We were walking around the city on a warm summer day when suddenly a downpour started.
    We dashed to the bus stop to wait out the rain, but the water seeped through a hole in the sole of my sneakers. The guy, noticing this right away, put me on his spotless white sneakers and hugged me tightly. Then, when the rain let up, he carried me home on his shoulders.
    It’s been 20 years since, and we broke up long ago and lost contact, but nothing more romantic and touching has ever been done for me since. © Overheard / Ideer

Me and my boyfriend’s anniversary was a few days ago, so I gave him a flower with love note attached as a first gift. I think boys deserve flowers and love notes too.

  • I moved to another city, but found a job only in a nearby town. I’m standing at the bus stop after work, a guy in a car stops and offers me a ride. I realize it’s a usual pick-up. I refused, and he said it was love at first sight, and I’m his destiny, that we’ll meet again and be together.
    A month later, I found a job in the city where I live, and it’s even near my house. A week later, I saw that guy again. Turns out, he was a sales representative and had come to our store for an order. We started talking, and he promised to come back in the evening to walk me home.
    He arrived, walked me to my house, and laughed. I asked, what’s so funny? He said, “I live in the house across the street.” Result: 4 years together, married for 3 years, raising a son. Believe in your destiny! © Mamdarinka / VK
  • We briefly dated in 11th grade. I was his first love. I broke up with him myself, flirted with others. More than 20 years passed; I have a family, and so does he.
    At a class reunion, I apologized for everything that happened. I regret behaving that way. He got teary-eyed and said he’d been waiting all this time to hear those words. His wife’s name is the same as mine, he told me. Then he hugged me and kissed my forehead.
    Why did I bring up this topic after so many years? I don’t know. But something kept bothering me. Now it feels a little easier. © Overheard / Ideer

I got that other guy beat. 27 years ago, in the 2nd grade. My wife and I met.

  • Started dating my future wife while we were still teenagers. Young, blood boiling, everyone around us said it wouldn’t last because first love almost never does. Even after our wedding, not all relatives believed we would stay together, many predicted divorce within 6 months. Some told me I would want different experiences, someone else, but I didn’t understand them.
    How could you want anyone else when you look into her eyes and feel you’re ready to drown right there! When you look at your beloved and know you need no one else but her. When she’s near, the whole world can go crazy, but it doesn’t matter because she is your world.
    15 years together, and the love just grows stronger and stronger. © Mamdarinka / VK
  • My first love named his daughter after me. The paradox of the situation is that he left me for this girl’s mother and disappeared.
    Years later, he found me on social media and just delighted me with this information. He sent a photo of his 16-year-old daughter and said she’s as beautiful as I am. It’s so touching! © Overheard / Ideer

Me at 4 with my future wife

  • I was cleaning out my closet today and stumbled upon my old MP3 player. What a delight, and it had the music I used to listen to back in 2011. Instantly, a flood of memories comes rushing in: I listened to these songs while hanging out with the guys, this song was a hit and played in every venue, and this rap inspired me when I wrote poems for my first love.
    I never thought memories could be so vivid just from music. It’s like I feel both sadness and a warm nostalgia. I’ve been thoughtfully revisiting my old playlists for the third day now. Things used to feel so new and special. © Not everyone will understand / VK
  • 11th grade. Nerves on edge, with everyone’s expectations sky-high. I was fed up. Standing in the school corridor with tears streaming down, my boyfriend calls, I deceive the vice principal, and skip classes.
    We drove around the city, went to the movies, and indulged in all sorts of treats. It was the warmest spring day, filled with carefree moments, love, loud laughter, and wide smiles. It was the best day and the best gesture from a man in my entire life. He was my first love. © Overheard / Ideer

He was madly in love with his wife.

  • The first boy I dated, my first love, gave me a compliment on our first date, “You’re all about tea. Your hair is the color of strong black tea, and you, like tea, can invigorate, soothe, add coziness and warmth. Life without you is like life without tea — cold and unwelcoming.”
    A lot of time has passed since then, I’ve dated many men, but I’ve never received a better compliment! © Not everyone will understand / VK
  • Everyone has a first love, me too. We’ve known each other for over 14 years, and our relationship was very bright and emotional. I thought he was my soulmate. Then we moved to different cities and couldn’t maintain the relationship.
    Now we both have families and kids. But we still call each other occasionally, meet once a year or 2. I know it’s wrong, but it’s stronger than me. © Overheard / Ideer
  • I was sitting in the kitchen in my boyfriend’s old T-shirt, which I had just used to wipe my hands after doing the dishes. My hair was a mess, with a mug of cheap tea. I was also feeling under the weather, sitting there with a runny nose.
    He looked at me like it was the first time. And he said, “I love you.” Just like that, matter-of-factly. Not for anything, not for any reason. Just because.
    And I realized that this is probably how it’s supposed to sound. When you’re not even expecting it. © Not everyone will understand / VK

Well, our nostalgic journey has come to an end. The sea of memories slowly recedes, leaving behind the joy of simple yet cherished things. Now our sea of nostalgia passes the baton to you! Share in the comments what currently revives vivid impressions of the past, what you dreamed of, and what if those dreams have come true?

