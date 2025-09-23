I Told My Coworkers I Got a Tattoo—Now HR Is Involved

Since then, Claire has been completely ignoring me, except for sending me death glares from across the room. HR said they’re “investigating” and told me not to discuss the situation with anyone at work. But of course, rumors are already flying.

Half the office thinks I broke up a marriage on purpose, and I’m a home wrecker. The other half thinks Claire is just embarrassed by her failing marriage and looking for someone to blame. Meanwhile, I’m just trying not to cry at my desk every five minutes. I didn’t do anything wrong, but now my job feels like it’s on the line and everyone’s looking at me like I’m the villain in some drama series.

I don’t even know what to do next. Do I quit? Do I wait it out? “Joe” has blocked me since then. A class act of a man.