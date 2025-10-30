I Refuse to Name My Baby After My Stepmom—Now My Dad Got Involved

Well if you let her TANTRUMS and MANIPULATIVE WAYS color your decision you are giving her exactly what she wants, and you are going to have NOTHING BUT TROUBLE for the rest of your life. Do you LOVE YOUR MOTHER? DO YOU BELIEVE THE GARBAGE YOUR SM IS SPOUTING? HAVE YOU SPOKEN TO YOUR FATHER? You made a choice and she can't live with it. Naming your child AFTER HER was probably NEVER GOING TO HAPPEN. But, go ahead let her live in your head, rent free. Or better yet, GROW UP and stop worrying about what someone else wants for YOUR BABY, just to make themselves feel or look better to others. You are not a child anymore so stop acting like her opinion makes any difference.