I Refuse to Leave Inheritance to My Kids Until They Follow These 3 Rules

I’m 68, widowed, and after a lifetime of saving, my house is paid off, and my retirement fund is finally comfortable. I’m not rich — just steady.

I have two adult kids. My daughter, 41, has a good job, but she constantly complains that “life’s unfair” and expects help with every bump in the road. My son, 38, hasn’t kept a job longer than a year and still asks me to “lend” him money I never see again.

For years, I’ve said yes — because I thought that’s what love was.

But lately, I’ve started to see something else: entitlement disguised as family.

When they started asking about inheritance (“You’ll leave us the house, right?”), I decided to change the script.

At dinner one Sunday, I told them calmly:

“You’ll both get your inheritance — when you’ve followed three simple rules.”

They laughed until they realized I wasn’t joking.

Rule #1: Have one full year of living expenses saved.

If you can’t manage your own finances, you’re not ready to manage mine.

Rule #2: No debt from choices you could control.

That means no gambling, no “get-rich-quick” investments, and no unpaid credit card bills that were really just vacations.

Rule #3: Give back before you get.

Volunteer, mentor someone, donate — I don’t care how, but prove you understand the value of what you have.

My son stormed off. My daughter called me manipulative.

I told them both:

“I’m not punishing you. I’m preparing you. Money should make you stronger, not softer.”

We didn’t talk for a while. But last month, my daughter sent me a photo — she’d just finished a financial literacy course and started a savings account for her kid.