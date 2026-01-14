My Daughter Thought She Was Above Me, I Let Reality Prove Her Wrong

Dear<strong> Bright Side,

My daughter, Ella, moved out of my home when she started university. I was a single mom and I think she always resented me for that. But we had a decent relationship, that is until she moved back to the city I live in.

After she left, I rented a smaller place because I didn’t need anything more than the basics and I never planned on owning a home. It was too much responsibility that I was not ready to take on. But Ella seems to think that’s a problem.

Shortly after she returned, she started acting like she was above me. The first time she came to visit my tiny home, she said, “This dump is embarrassing!” and smirked. I didn’t say anything, mostly because I was shocked that she had become so cruel.