I Refuse to Watch My Teenage Daughter Give Her Entire Salary to Her Boyfriend

Hi, <strong>Bright Side,

I’m the mom of a 15-year-old girl named Ana. She’s always been sensitive, the kind of kid who cries over sad news stories and gives away her allowance to classmates who forget lunch. So when she told me she had a boyfriend, Jack, and that his family was nice, I was genuinely happy for her. Everything seemed normal until I checked her bank account.

That’s when my stomach dropped. She had sent thousands of dollars to Jack’s family, money she earned working long hours at an ice cream shop. When I confronted her, I expected tears or guilt. Instead, she looked at me with pure hatred and said, “Jack’s mom told me parents who really love their kids support them when they want to help people in need.”

She told me Jack’s little brother has leukemia, that medical bills were crushing them, and that Jack had been working two jobs since he was 16. “You want me to just watch him destroy himself?” she snapped.

I realized then that she had quietly taken on a second job, waitressing on weekends, without telling me. I started seeing it everywhere. The exhaustion. The dark circles under her eyes. The way she barely touched her dinner before collapsing into bed.