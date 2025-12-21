I Refuse to Provide for My Stepmom After She Quit Her Job on Purpose — I Am Not a Credit Card

Hey Bright Side,

I finally did it. After years of studying, I landed my first full-time job four months ago. It’s an entry-level salary, and between rent, student loans, and groceries, I am barely making ends meet. I thought my parents would be proud of my independence, but I couldn’t have been more wrong.

Last week, during a casual Sunday dinner, my stepmom announced she had quit her job. She didn’t have a new one lined up; she just said she was “done.” When I asked how they planned to cover the bills, she looked at me and said, “Well, you’re working now. You can support the family.”

I looked at my dad in disbelief, waiting for him to shut this down. Instead, I froze in shock when he smiled and said:

“We fed and clothed you for 23 years. A few months of help isn’t asking much.”

Suddenly, it clicked. My stepmom didn’t quit because she was tired; she quit on purpose the very week my benefits kicked in, knowing they could guilt me into bankrolling their lifestyle. They aren’t asking for a “helping hand,” they are trying to retire on my entry-level salary, using my childhood expenses as a debt I never signed up for. What can I do? Please, help!

Best

Natasha