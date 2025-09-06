I Secretly Juggled 3 Jobs, and It Blew Up in My Face

Dear Bright Side,



I had three jobs. A couple were remote, while the third was a regular 9 to 5. My 9 to 5 job’s HR Admin ended up finding out about my two other jobs through a LinkedIn post I made and snitched on me to management. They ended up firing me the next day. That same HR Admin didn’t stop there.



She also snitched on me having other jobs to one of my remote ones and they ended up firing me as well. I was left with one job and, to my luck, it was the least paying one. I was particularly close to the manager of this job. One day, I got an email from him saying he wanted to have a meeting with me. In that meeting, he said that an HR Admin from my last job told him that I was working different jobs.



I thought that was it and he’d fire me straight away. But he actually promoted me. He was impressed with my multitasking skills and wanted me to take on more responsibilities for a higher salary as well. But that HR Admin wasn’t satisfied with that. She ended up creating a LinkedIn post talking about how certain people lack credibility and secretly work different jobs while she’s trying to make ends meet.



She also tagged me in her post, saying I’m one of these people. What’s worse is that her account has lots of connections and people I’d like to work with in the future. I’m not sure how to respond to this. Please help.



Ginny D.