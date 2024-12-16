13 People Who Played Santa and Created More Chaos Than Cheer

Family & kids
7 hours ago

Choosing the perfect gifts for your family can be a real challenge, especially when it’s for the kids. You always want to pick something they’ll love, but the stakes feel even higher—either they might not be thrilled with what you got, or, in some cases, they might get overly attached to it, creating a whole new set of challenges.

  • After a year of begging, I got my kid a kitten for Christmas. But within a week, I realized the kitten was more trouble than I expected. Food disappeared from the counter, pillows were shredded, and my favorite plant was mysteriously tipped over.
    I reached my breaking point when I walked into the kitchen to find my kid spilling juice all over the carpet. "The kitten made me do it!" she cried, holding the kitten like an accomplice. I was speechless.
  • I got my son a walkie-talkie set for Christmas, and he was thrilled. He and his friend Emma spent hours running around the neighborhood, pretending to be spies. I thought it was harmless fun, but a week later, Emma’s mom called me, furious. “Your son’s behavior is inappropriate!” she yelled. Confused, I asked what happened.
    Turns out, my son had been using the walkie-talkie to hide in the bushes and scare Emma with ghost noises. She was so frightened that she refused to go outside alone anymore. I sat my son down and explained how his prank had hurt Emma’s feelings. He felt awful and apologized to her the next day.
  • I think I caused drama by getting my niece a decently expensive gift (~$150). My sister-in-law told her husband right in front of me that he should get a better job so he can afford nicer gifts. He’s a mechanic, I’m a software engineer. He’s doing his best to provide for his family. © Historical_Fact / Reddit
  • I bought my son the special “slime” soap. He literally squeezed it down the drain in the shower, because watching it go down is apparently more exciting than using it again. © what-the-wha / Reddit
  • When my daughter was about 4 (she’s 23 now), my younger brother thought it would be absolutely hilarious if he bought my daughter a drum set. Needless to say, neither me nor my wife were particularly thrilled about that. And we promised revenge.
    Yesterday, when my 3-year-old niece opened the big box from her uncle and aunt, my brother’s eyes got as big as a dinner platter as he saw that we had actually returned the favor by buying HIS daughter a 4-piece drum set. © UncleJay74 / Reddit
  • My daughter received a My Little Pony gift from her aunt and uncle. It's cute, but it has this feature where Pinkie Pie sings. Except, it's actually not singing, it's humming. It hums loudly, in a nasally, pitchy way. It whines, really. It's horrible.
    My kid loves it. It's her new favorite toy. She dances to it. She hums to it. She thinks it's amazing. It makes her so happy! I just hope this headache will eventually go away, or the batteries might magically disappear for a few months after she goes to bed. © StarsofSobek / Reddit
  • We got my brother a little watch that he can make phone calls on. We all have about 100 missed calls on our phones. We can’t make him stop. © katcat98 / Reddit
  • I bought my son noise-canceling gamer headphones. Now I have to walk to him and make eye contact to talk. I forgot he likes being upstairs when I am always downstairs. I can yell all day, but he can't hear me. It's so frustrating, but I'm liking the workout. © Healers*** / Reddit
  • I got my 2-year-old nephew a full fireman costume so he could play dress up. Full suit, helmet, visor, plastic axe, and fire extinguisher that sprays real water. You know what else it has? A whistle. My sister is not pleased with me. © jenniferfey / Reddit
  • My grandma got my baby sister a toy baby that cries non-stop. I didn’t know toys like that actually existed, but here I am, still listening to a crying toy baby because my 1-year-old sister is not a loving mother. © nates*** / Reddit
  • My 2 year-old-daughter is obsessed with the movie Frozen. We got her a karaoke machine with the Frozen soundtrack. No matter how cute she is, if I hear any of those annoying songs one more time, I’m throwing that thing in the garbage. © MENDERONESKI / Reddit
  • My mother got my baby a keyboard that makes cat sound effects on each key because I work for a feral cat rescue. My husband spent an hour learning to play a song on it. My cats are traumatized by the sounds. The baby doesn’t care about it yet, but I know my husband won’t let me get rid of the thing. © LadySilvie / Reddit
  • My divorced parents inevitably bought me the same Christmas present every single year and then had a huge fight about it. It was never worth the toy. © monkey-bread / Reddit

While those were some great examples of Christmas gifts gone wrong, let’s not forget the heartwarming ones that hit the mark. Take a look at this article, where people share the most thoughtful and creative presents they’ve ever received—you might even find inspiration for your next gift!

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads