16 Handy People Who Create Masterpieces Out of Nothing

People who can do something with their own hands are like magicians. After all, they can make a masterpiece out of a pile of incomprehensible materials or give a new life to an old thing.
“I’m working on a teacup series right now, and this is my second design.”
“Duck cake for a friend 3 years ago and now. She just loves ducks.”
“Our kitchen is a retro vibe, so I painted our cheap Mr. Coffee maker to match other things in the kitchen.”
“It was super easy to make minus the sewing part.”
“Made a slide out makeup vanity for the wifey. It took me 7 months to realize it.”
“Coworker gave me a bunch of twine, so I renovated a cat tower. Kitties actually like and use it now.”
“I wanted a glasses’ tray that also had a ring holder but couldn’t find a pattern, so I made one! Love my little rhino buddy.”
“Made a cat house, that looks like my cat. It’s made out of 3 mm sheet steel and out of a papercraft design. My cats run up the inside of it.”
“My friends just got a new dog, and he loves to look out the window, but he’s a bit too short. So I built him an elevated bed with stairs so he can chill at the window all day.”
“Knitted a hair band in the shape of a prawn without any patterns. A friend asked for it when she saw my other work.”
“I made this 6-foot tall steel and stone dancer. Creating human figures is my favorite thing to do.”
“I just want to keep on brushing and trimming it.”
“Made my good boy a glow collar so I can see him when it’s dark outside.”
“I made this giant bouquet of flowers out of paper.”
“I did a stained glass window for my mom’s kitchen based on a Matisse painting that we both love.”
“Planter/mailbox I made for my mom for Mother’s day.”
To be able to do something with your own hands is undoubtedly cool, and to admire handmade things is a separate kind of pleasure.