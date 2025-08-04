16 Handy People Who Create Masterpieces Out of Nothing

People who can do something with their own hands are like magicians. After all, they can make a masterpiece out of a pile of incomprehensible materials or give a new life to an old thing.

“I’m working on a teacup series right now, and this is my second design.”

How?! How did you do that?! The tea in the cup reflecting his body. © MullyNex / Reddit

I made the tea out of brown vinyl. But cutting it out was, frankly, hard. © bluehydrangea / Reddit

“Duck cake for a friend 3 years ago and now. She just loves ducks.”

I usually don’t like cakes like this, but this one... © magicalmundanity / Reddit

“Our kitchen is a retro vibe, so I painted our cheap Mr. Coffee maker to match other things in the kitchen.”

I can’t even recognize it as the same thing. © lousmer / Reddit

“It was super easy to make minus the sewing part.”

“Made a slide out makeup vanity for the wifey. It took me 7 months to realize it.”

“Coworker gave me a bunch of twine, so I renovated a cat tower. Kitties actually like and use it now.”

“I wanted a glasses’ tray that also had a ring holder but couldn’t find a pattern, so I made one! Love my little rhino buddy.”

“Made a cat house, that looks like my cat. It’s made out of 3 mm sheet steel and out of a papercraft design. My cats run up the inside of it.”

“My friends just got a new dog, and he loves to look out the window, but he’s a bit too short. So I built him an elevated bed with stairs so he can chill at the window all day.”

“Knitted a hair band in the shape of a prawn without any patterns. A friend asked for it when she saw my other work.”

“I made this 6-foot tall steel and stone dancer. Creating human figures is my favorite thing to do.”

“I just want to keep on brushing and trimming it.”

“Made my good boy a glow collar so I can see him when it’s dark outside.”

“I made this giant bouquet of flowers out of paper.”

“I did a stained glass window for my mom’s kitchen based on a Matisse painting that we both love.”

“Planter/mailbox I made for my mom for Mother’s day.”