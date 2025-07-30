17 People Who Refused to Live in Boring Spaces and Created Magic

Few things beat the feeling of walking into a freshly renovated, remodelled or upgraded home. Though it may have taken some time, the transformations of the homes below are sure to leave you a little inspired to transform your own spaces.

1. “Here’s our tiny, cozy apartment before and after remodelling.”

2. “First day after moving out from my husband and today, 6 months difference.”

The difference is night and day. © 8-bit_G******* / Reddit

3. “After a year of second-hand store’s and Ikea visits my student studio apartment finally feels finished!”

I’m falling asleep feeling cozy just looking at it. © gitathegreat / Reddit

4. “How it started vs. How its going.”

Such a good upgrade. Even your floor lamp looks more confident. © TheUndergroundElf / Reddit

5. “I think it looks way better and finally has that cozy feel I’ve been looking for.”

Oh my gosh you are a wizard!! This looks so much better! © Chandra_Nalaar / Reddit

6. “Before and afters from my friend’s design of my master bathroom.”

Love the vanity in the main bathroom update! Especially the wall sconces. It seems like an approachable project. © LeeBees1105 / Reddit

7. “Before and after of my sunroom.”

8. “Pleased with the progress in the dining room of my over 100 year old farmhouse.”

This is amazing! I dream of going to a dinner party and sitting in a lovely room like this! © Taylor29902 / Reddit

9. “Before and after spare room.”

This is literally my dream house. © ImpressThink6282 / Reddit

10. “Desert mountain mural I painted in my stepdaughter’s room.”

If I came home and had this mural in my room I would stoked. And I’m 30. © ohH***yeah00 / Reddit

11. “5 years after moving in, my house has come a looooong way.”

I love it all but I am especially obsessed with the couch! © BookDragon3ryn / Reddit

12. “Whole house got renovated and my parents allowed me to redo my room.”

Getting rid of the carpet was a very good idea. © robrklyn / Reddit

It’s always a good idea. © samaniewiem / Reddit

13. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do with this little awkward nook thingy until I found some rosewood panels on marketplace.”

What an incredible difference. Outstanding work. It feels like something out of a movie. © 1e4c52Nf3d63d4cxd4 / Reddit

14. “Decided to put some colours after splitting up. Better with colours isn’t it?”

Without sounding weird, your house is sexy. Not sure how else to describe it. I mean, I want to give it my number, go out for dinner with it, then have a weekend together. © Ad991493 / Reddit

15. “I decided for a total makeover. How did I do?”

All it needed was some warm lighting. © Karen-audrey / Reddit

16. “So...here’s how my room ended up after becoming that internet meme.”

This is an update post I never expected to see. © endthepainowplz / Reddit

17. “Is our living room too much? Someone told me it looks like a child’s bedroom.”

It’s amazing. Some people are just boring and don’t like color and patterns. Don’t listen to what other people think. Not every house should be sad beige or millennial gray if it’s not your style. © Proper_Eye_5777 / Reddit