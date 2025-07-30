17 People Who Refused to Live in Boring Spaces and Created Magic

Few things beat the feeling of walking into a freshly renovated, remodelled or upgraded home. Though it may have taken some time, the transformations of the homes below are sure to leave you a little inspired to transform your own spaces.
1. “Here’s our tiny, cozy apartment before and after remodelling.”
2. “First day after moving out from my husband and today, 6 months difference.”
3. “After a year of second-hand store’s and Ikea visits my student studio apartment finally feels finished!”
4. “How it started vs. How its going.”
5. “I think it looks way better and finally has that cozy feel I’ve been looking for.”
6. “Before and afters from my friend’s design of my master bathroom.”
- Love the vanity in the main bathroom update! Especially the wall sconces. It seems like an approachable project. © LeeBees1105 / Reddit
7. “Before and after of my sunroom.”
8. “Pleased with the progress in the dining room of my over 100 year old farmhouse.”
- This is amazing! I dream of going to a dinner party and sitting in a lovely room like this! © Taylor29902 / Reddit
9. “Before and after spare room.”
10. “Desert mountain mural I painted in my stepdaughter’s room.”
11. “5 years after moving in, my house has come a looooong way.”
12. “Whole house got renovated and my parents allowed me to redo my room.”
13. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do with this little awkward nook thingy until I found some rosewood panels on marketplace.”
14. “Decided to put some colours after splitting up. Better with colours isn’t it?”
- Without sounding weird, your house is sexy. Not sure how else to describe it. I mean, I want to give it my number, go out for dinner with it, then have a weekend together. © Ad991493 / Reddit
15. “I decided for a total makeover. How did I do?”
16. “So...here’s how my room ended up after becoming that internet meme.”
17. “Is our living room too much? Someone told me it looks like a child’s bedroom.”
- It’s amazing. Some people are just boring and don’t like color and patterns. Don’t listen to what other people think. Not every house should be sad beige or millennial gray if it’s not your style. © Proper_Eye_5777 / Reddit
Getting a good home out of your space takes a certain level of determination. These people had a great deal and their results were incredible.