I Chose My Mom Over My Grandma Who Raised Me — Am I Wrong?

Hi Bright Side,

Mom abandoned me when I was 5. Grandma worked 3 jobs and sold her house to pay for my college. Now I’m 28, married, and pregnant with my first child. Last month, Mom showed up at my door saying she’s changed, that she wants to be part of my baby’s life.

At first, I was cautious but hopeful. Then Mom started getting jealous of my relationship with Grandma. She said things like “I’m your real mother” and “that woman stole my place.” Finally, she gave me an ultimatum: “It’s me or her — choose. I can’t share you with someone who turned you against me.”

The pressure was overwhelming, and I chose Mom. When I told Grandma, she just smiled sadly and said she understood.

That night, I couldn’t sleep thinking about her reaction. Something felt wrong about how calmly she accepted my decision. I went to her house to check on her, and imagine my shock when I found her packing boxes in the living room. She wasn’t angry — she was moving out of state to live with her sister because she didn’t want to complicate my relationship with my mom.

Inside one of the boxes, I saw all the photo albums she’d made of my childhood, my graduation pictures, and even ultrasound photos of my baby that I’d given her. She was taking all our memories with her, quietly removing herself from my life so I could have the relationship with my mom that I thought I wanted.

I don’t know what to do. Mom has already started making more demands and showing signs of her old controlling behavior. Meanwhile, Grandma is planning to disappear from my life forever just so I can be happy. I need advice on how to handle this impossible situation.

— Sarah