My Son-in-Law Assumed I’d Be His Free Maid—The Reality Check Hit Hard

Hi <strong>Bright Side,

After months of free babysitting and housework, my son-in-law had the audacity to demand I watch his kids during their weekend trip. “You’ll stay with them, right?” I smiled sweetly and said yes.

But when they left the next morning, I packed up the children and took them to my house for the weekend, leaving a note that said: “The kids are safe and having fun at Grandma’s house. Since you didn’t ask about my plans, I made my own. See you Sunday evening!”

I turned off my phone and spent the most wonderful weekend with my grandchildren at my own home, doing activities I actually wanted to do. We baked cookies, watched movies, and had a sleepover party in my living room. The kids had a blast and kept asking why we didn’t do this more often.

When their parents returned Sunday evening to find an empty house and my note, they completely panicked. My son-in-law called every number he could think of before finally driving to my house around 10 PM. He was furious, while my daughter looked embarrassed about his reaction.

I calmly explained that since he had assumed I’d watch the kids without actually asking about my availability or preferences, I had assumed he wouldn’t mind where I watched them. I told him that next time he might want to have an actual conversation about childcare arrangements instead of just expecting me to drop everything.

Since then, my son-in-law has been much more polite about asking for help, and he actually thanks me when I do things for their family. However, I can tell there’s still underlying tension about my refusal to be their automatic backup plan for everything. I want to maintain good relationships with my family, but I also refuse to go back to being taken for granted.

Please help,

Betty