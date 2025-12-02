I Refuse to Sacrifice My Life to Care for My Sick Grandmother — I’m Not a Doormat

Hi Bright Side!

My grandmother (80) now needs daily care, and my entire family has decided I should be the one to do it because I “live the closest” and “don’t have kids.” Convenient how suddenly I’m the chosen one — considering this woman spent my whole childhood treating me like garbage.

She wasn’t just strict. She was cruel. Constant criticism, favoritism toward my cousins, calling me “ungrateful” for simply existing, even telling me I was her “least favorite.” She made my life miserable every chance she got. Now she needs help, and everyone acts like none of that ever happened.

Last month, my aunt called demanding I take over Grandma’s cooking, cleaning, and meds every day. I said no. She acted shocked and accused me of “abandoning an old woman.” I reminded her that Grandma has three adult children — including her — and I’m not the family’s free labor.

Then came the guilt trips.

“She’s old.”

“She won’t be around forever.”

“She might leave you something in the will.”

Funny, because when I finally checked?

Turns out I’m not even in the will.

They just want a warm body to do the work they don’t want to deal with.

So yes — I refuse. I’m not sacrificing my life, my mental health, or my future to take care of someone who never cared about me. If my family calls me heartless, fine. They can take turns. I won’t be the doormat they expect.

Sincerely,

Lora