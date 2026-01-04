15 Times Kindness Appeared When Hope Was Lost

If nothing else, these stories should let EVERYONE KNOW, that you don't need to share in someone's dreams, to BE SUPPORTIVE. Unless your child, spouse, sibling, or parent, is intentionally taking food out of your mouth, or putting you in danger of becoming homeless, believing in their goals and dreams is the LEAST YOU CAN DO. Even if they never achieve those goals, is it worth crushing them, to prove that YOU are right? Having someone you love believe in you, is the greatest feeling there is.