14 Simple Renovations That Turned Into a Sitcom the Owners Didn’t Sign Up For

They say you can’t finish a renovation, you can only survive it. But for the heroes of this article, it’s not just changing wallpaper, but a real test of humor and the strength of family ties. Sometimes, in the process, you find out that your contractor will respond to any name if paid, your husband dreams of polystyrene foam while sleeping, and your cat deserves its own “walk of fame” right on your brand-new self-leveling floor.

We’ve put together 15 stories that prove any renovation will be a blast if there’s love and fun at home. And in the bonus section, you’ll get an example of how even an unexpected renovation can bring joy.