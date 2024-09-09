20+ Side-By-Side Photos That Are Just the Embodiment of Difference

Many things are learned by comparison, and photos can help a lot with it. Thanks to photos, we can see how people change when they decide to take care of their health, how a fluffy puppy turns into a cheerful dog, and how a simple cleaning can transform a house. And we can look at these photo comparisons almost non-stop.

“My wife is 37 weeks pregnant and 37 weeks postpartum. We have twins!”

“That’s me without the wig and wearing it.”

You look 15 years younger!

“My boy Dodger. Rescue day to 6 months later”

“Same dress, 2 years difference”

“My great-grandfather and myself 100 years apart”

“Hera — the Drama Queen — as a kitten and now”

“I was born with 2 different colored eyelashes.”

“I was depressed for a long time and didn’t want to do anything. My kitchen before and after a big cleaning. Proud of myself.”

“My weight is the same in both photos — about 290 pounds, but what a difference!”

“The atmospheric pressure difference from 14,000 feet, down to 550 feet.”

“I had forehead reduction surgery. I feel much more confident now!”

Photos 22 years apart

“Healthy diet, sport and divorce, and this is what a happy and healthy single mom looks like!”

“Here’s my boy Finn when we first picked him up from rescue and just after his first birthday!”

“When you’re 9 months pregnant and it takes all your energy to look nice for a few hours.”

“$8 Sterling Silver Brooch. All it needed was a good clean.”

“This is about 1.5 years post op after my hair transplant.”

“Former collegiate gymnast who hated her body, now understand how to love it.”

“Finally retiring my old pair after nearly 12 years”

“On the left is a picture of my Nonna enjoying Venice before she had kids. On the right is a picture in the same location a few years later where she is desperately trying to stop my toddler-aged father.”

“Free couch our landlord was going to toss brought to a colorful life”

“This is me at 18 before I was diagnosed with diabetes, and at 30 when I got it under control.”

“Picture of me based on my description of me vs a picture of me based on ChatGPT description of me”

“I described myself to ChatGPT and asked it to draw me based on the description. Then I started a new chat and uploaded an image of me and asked it to describe me. Then I used that description as a prompt for another drawing. Thought it might say something about bias (on both sides).”