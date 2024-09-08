How Paris Hilton Had to Master the Art of Disguise to Go Out in Public Unnoticed

Paris Hilton has mastered the art of being famous. In her recent magazine cover story, the iconic socialite and entrepreneur opened up about her experience with celebrity culture.

As part of promoting her new album, Infinite Icon, Hilton spoke with singer Bebe Rexha for the interview. Rexha recalled how relentless the paparazzi were with Hilton in the early 2000s, drawing attention to how public attention has always followed the star. But Hilton, who has been in the public eye for most of her life, remains unfazed by the constant spotlight. “Nothing fazes me anymore,” Hilton said. “Wherever I go, whenever I’m eating dinner, people are always coming up, and I always am so polite — I’ll take photos with everyone. Sometimes I feel bad because I’m with my family and I don’t want to take away the time from everyone, but then I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. I have such empathy for people, so I never want anyone to feel sad.”

Though she has grown accustomed to constant attention, Hilton revealed a side of herself that craves anonymity, especially since becoming a mother. Hilton shares two children, Phoenix, her 1-year-old son, and London, her 9-month-old daughter, with her husband, Carter Reum. “I want to be able to go to Disneyland with my kids,” Hilton said. “I want to be able to go to the farmers market.” In an effort to enjoy everyday activities with her family, Hilton has developed creative methods to go unnoticed. “The way I deal with it now is I’ll be in a full disguise,” she explained to Rexha. “The black, short wig... I have hundreds of wigs. So it could be any color with giant sunglasses, a hat, a hoodie, and sometimes a face mask. Just to be able to be undercover and run around and do fun stuff and be normal.”

Aaron P/bauergriffinonline.com/East News

Hilton also reflected on how her relationship with fame has shifted since having children, a theme explored in her song Fame Won’t Love You, a duet with Sia from her new album. Produced by Sia, Infinite Icon delves into themes of fame, empowerment, and motherhood. “In the start of my career, I felt like fame was the ultimate validation,” Hilton shared. “And of course I was happy, but it does leave you feeling empty inside if you don’t have that real love.” While fame is no longer her driving force, Hilton still sees it as a tool for good. She now uses her platform as a way to make a positive impact on others, recently reflecting on the emotional experiences she has had with fans. She recalled a recent meet-and-greet with Nicole Richie ahead of their Simple Life reunion special, where the heartfelt interactions moved her to tears. “It brought me to tears to hear what an impact I’ve had on people’s lives, and how I helped shape who they are,” she said. “Or they were going through hard things in life, but because of me, I brought them happiness, confidence.”